Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?

Kyiv residents report the closure of large supermarkets in the capital, including "Silpo", "Aurora", "ATB". Previously, due to prolonged power outages, generators could not withstand the load, UNN reports.

Details

According to local Telegram channels, Kyiv residents are reporting mass closures of large supermarkets. In particular, this refers to the "Silpo", "Aurora", and "ATB" chains.

It is claimed that the reason for the closure of stores is the lack of electricity. It is also reported that the generators are not coping.

On the hotline of the "Aurora" chain of stores, a UNN journalist was informed that in most cases, the chain of stores operates on generators.

They work as usual. In normal mode. If there are any problems, they may close, but this is temporary, as soon as the issue is resolved, they reopen - reported on the hotline.

The NOVUS chain of stores reported today that due to outages, not all stores can operate as usual.

We are all currently in a difficult situation due to power supply interruptions. The NOVUS team is doing everything possible to restore store operations as quickly as possible and be there for you. Due to outages, not all stores can operate as usual, so we ask you to check the current operating schedule in advance — at the link: https://novus.ua/robotamagazyniv/ or by calling the hotline 0 800 601 729 - reported NOVUS.

The "ATB-Market" chain reported that "the information being disseminated is untrue, fake, has signs of public opinion manipulation, and can be considered a deliberate information campaign aimed at destabilizing public sentiment in already difficult conditions for the country."

As of today, all stores of the "ATB" retail chain in Kyiv and Kyiv region are operating normally. The company's retail facilities are equipped with autonomous power sources (generators), which allows for uninterrupted operation even in the event of power outages. In isolated cases of technical or logistical difficulties, the company promptly responds and takes the necessary measures to eliminate them to ensure stable store operations and product availability for consumers. ATB-Market LLC urges media representatives and information channel administrators to use only verified sources of information, and consumers to trust the company's official announcements - reported the chain.

The "Fozzy Group" chain of stores informed a UNN journalist that "there is no information about the mass closure of "Silpo" and Fozzy supermarkets.

We continue to operate as usual. Despite the difficult weather conditions and severe frosts, our teams are doing everything possible to ensure stable store operations and the availability of necessary goods for guests - reported "Fozzy Group".

Recall

In Kyiv, most houses already have heating, but almost 800 high-rise buildings are still without heating. This applies to Pecherskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Solomianskyi districts.