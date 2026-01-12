$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
07:13 PM • 72 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
06:47 PM • 1474 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 5216 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
04:29 PM • 9654 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 17990 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 15058 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 17337 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 35861 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 36177 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 30495 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
1m/s
88%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack by a 9th-grader with a knife at a school in Kyiv is being investigated as attempted murder; police found correspondence with allegedly hostile special servicesPhotoJanuary 12, 09:43 AM • 4362 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 32258 views
A group that tried to sell one of the largest batches of "trophy" weapons since the war began has been exposedPhotoJanuary 12, 10:02 AM • 12117 views
5G pilot launched in Ukraine for the first time - in LvivJanuary 12, 10:15 AM • 14250 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 27196 views
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 17976 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 27247 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 35857 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 32310 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 37958 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Vasyl Malyuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Kyiv Oblast
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 31528 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 27338 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 33378 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 35578 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 91634 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
NASAMS

Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5178 views

Kyiv residents report the closure of large supermarkets, such as "Silpo", "Aurora", "ATB", due to prolonged power outages. The "Aurora", NOVUS, and "Fozzy Group" chains confirm temporary difficulties, while "ATB-Market" refutes information about mass closures.

Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?

Kyiv residents report the closure of large supermarkets in the capital, including "Silpo", "Aurora", "ATB". Previously, due to prolonged power outages, generators could not withstand the load, UNN reports. 

Details 

According to local Telegram channels, Kyiv residents are reporting mass closures of large supermarkets. In particular, this refers to the "Silpo", "Aurora", and "ATB" chains. 

It is claimed that the reason for the closure of stores is the lack of electricity. It is also reported that the generators are not coping. 

On the hotline of the "Aurora" chain of stores, a UNN journalist was informed that in most cases, the chain of stores operates on generators. 

They work as usual. In normal mode. If there are any problems, they may close, but this is temporary, as soon as the issue is resolved, they reopen 

- reported on the hotline. 

The NOVUS chain of stores reported today that due to outages, not all stores can operate as usual.

We are all currently in a difficult situation due to power supply interruptions. The NOVUS team is doing everything possible to restore store operations as quickly as possible and be there for you. Due to outages, not all stores can operate as usual, so we ask you to check the current operating schedule in advance — at the link: https://novus.ua/robotamagazyniv/ or by calling the hotline 0 800 601 729 

- reported NOVUS. 

The "ATB-Market" chain reported that "the information being disseminated is untrue, fake, has signs of public opinion manipulation, and can be considered a deliberate information campaign aimed at destabilizing public sentiment in already difficult conditions for the country." 

As of today, all stores of the "ATB" retail chain in Kyiv and Kyiv region are operating normally. The company's retail facilities are equipped with autonomous power sources (generators), which allows for uninterrupted operation even in the event of power outages. In isolated cases of technical or logistical difficulties, the company promptly responds and takes the necessary measures to eliminate them to ensure stable store operations and product availability for consumers. ATB-Market LLC urges media representatives and information channel administrators to use only verified sources of information, and consumers to trust the company's official announcements 

- reported the chain.

The "Fozzy Group" chain of stores informed a UNN journalist that "there is no information about the mass closure of "Silpo" and Fozzy supermarkets. 

We continue to operate as usual. Despite the difficult weather conditions and severe frosts, our teams are doing everything possible to ensure stable store operations and the availability of necessary goods for guests 

- reported "Fozzy Group".

Recall 

In Kyiv, most houses already have heating, but almost 800 high-rise buildings are still without heating. This applies to Pecherskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Solomianskyi districts.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomyKyiv
Russian propaganda
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Social network
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv