Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

The violation of state sovereignty and norms of international law, initiated by the annexation of Crimea in 2014, is becoming a dangerous global trend. International institutions, particularly the UN, are losing their ability to effectively prevent conflicts.

Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument

The violation of state sovereignty and norms of international law is becoming a dangerous global trend, which began in 2014 with the annexation of Crimea by Russian troops and the start of aggression in Donbas. The current situation in the world, in particular the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US troops, as well as US territorial claims regarding Greenland, creates precedents for new conflicts, while international institutions, including the UN, are losing their ability to effectively prevent wars and ensure a just peace, writes UNN

Stanislav Zhelikhovsky, a candidate of political sciences and international expert, noted in a comment to UNN that the situation in the world is quite tense today, but, according to him, violations have already occurred repeatedly, and Ukraine, in particular, has its own experience of this. 

We remember that Russia became one of the biggest violators in the 21st century. And as we can see, the world community, even despite supporting Ukraine and condemning Russia's actions, still could not prevent the events in which we are now. And thus, we must understand that this creation of precedents in world practice creates, in particular, examples for imitation by those or other countries. We see that Trump did not discover anything new in world practice. He, so to speak, is part of the trend that has been taking place for more than one year, namely the violation of international law, the violation of the sovereignty of other states, and the violation of those obligations and excuses that took place earlier 

- said Zhelikhovsky. 

Maduro and his wife captured in their own bedroom - CNN03.01.26, 16:54 • 12248 views

He added that it is now very important to prevent any scenarios that could further undermine international law and agreements that exist between countries. 

This can, in fact, nullify humanity's achievements over the past decades, but also undermine the reputation of unity, which is now very much needed against the backdrop of Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine. Now, I think, there will be a search for a way out of the situation, in particular, perhaps there will be some new agreements between European countries and the United States, if we are talking specifically about the island of Greenland. I think that now we will witness many important events 

- notes the political scientist. 

As political scientist Oleg Lisny emphasized in a comment to UNN, the world is currently coming to simple solutions, and leaders are coming or remaining leaders who believe that force prevails over law or rules. 

Since international law... it can actually be stated that it is now destroyed. And therefore, the strong come to the fore, and they believe that the weak... by the way, Trump also spoke about this in the context of Ukraine, that when the strong offers something, the smaller or weaker one must agree or surrender. Therefore, if this has already happened in the world, then only great upheavals, I think, can lead to the world thinking again about the fact that it is better to trade than to fight. This has happened repeatedly, but now there is no optimism. Now, on the contrary, I think that the zone of turbulence is simply increasing. And it will reach its peak, and then, perhaps, there will be some positive changes. Now, I believe, it is not worth counting on positive changes 

- says Lisny. 

Trump ordered special forces to develop a plan to invade Greenland - The Mail on Sunday11.01.26, 06:43 • 12030 views

He also noted that it was Russian dictator Putin who first began to violate and destroy international law. 

It will be very difficult for small countries that have large neighbors. Such "parades" of seizures can happen, because almost many countries have territorial problems or claims. If this Pandora's box opens... I think it has already been opened by Russia's seizure of Crimea. And then it goes on, then these will be "parades" of seizures and this will correspond to the fashion of this time, unfortunately 

- Lisny noted. 

In the context of international institutions, in particular the United Nations, experts note that they do not perform their main function. 

One of the problems of the UN, if we are talking, for example, about the UN Security Council, then obviously Russia has the right of veto and, moreover, it has countries that are partners to it, for example, China, and it can either support Russia or somewhere abstain... that is, this is also a problem. In general, the UN case should be considered separately, given that this organization needs reform or reorganization and the creation of a new, more effective one after it, but the question is whether that more effective one will correspond to realities, because we understand that certain countries simply do not support its creation, or will not join that organization if they do not meet their interests. Therefore, for now, the UN plays the role of a platform for discussion 

- said Zhelikhovsky. 

US "gradually turning away" from some allies and "ignoring international rules" - Macron08.01.26, 14:41 • 5052 views

Lisny emphasized that when a structure remains in a conditionally peaceful format for a long time, it loses the speed of decision-making, becomes bureaucratized, and no longer performs its main functions.

Currently, the UN is not performing its main function. Humanitarian programs are working, and in this context, the UN is effective. But in terms of preventing wars and establishing a just peace... in general, the UN has turned into, rather, not even an international body, but a platform for Russian stand-up comedians who tell tall tales about Ukraine. Therefore, now it is a place where you can talk, but there is nothing at the output. They have no mechanisms to stop the war, since those who, firstly, are waging it, and those who, in principle, are not against it, are sitting in the Security Council 

- Lisny emphasized. 

The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on Ukraine11.01.26, 06:31 • 36937 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

