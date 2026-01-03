Maduro and his wife captured in their own bedroom - CNN

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured by the US military in their bedroom during a night raid. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were pulled from their bedroom by US forces during a raid that led to their capture, two sources familiar with the situation said. The couple was seized in the middle of the night while they were sleeping, according to the sources. - the publication writes.

According to a US official, the raid, carried out by the US Army's elite Delta Force unit, resulted in no American casualties.

Recall

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores will face a US court for narco-terrorism and arms trafficking. Maduro has already been detained and will be brought to New York after an operation conducted by the Army's Delta Special Operations Group.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed Senator Mike Lee about the arrest of Nicolas Maduro by the US military for trial in the US. Military operations in Venezuela have been completed, as the capture of Maduro was the main goal of the operation.