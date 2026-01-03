Maduro and his wife captured in their own bedroom - CNN

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
01:18 PM • 5660 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 29177 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 54004 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 55049 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 75772 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 44227 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 72340 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 101404 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 68344 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 61163 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.6m/s
75%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Continuation of the war is beneficial for Putin, which irritates Trump - PoliticoJanuary 3, 05:40 AM • 21093 views
Drone attack in Kyiv region: damage reported in Obukhiv districtJanuary 3, 07:38 AM • 17156 views
A woman found under the rubble of a Kharkiv high-rise building has been identified as the mother of the deceased boyJanuary 3, 08:11 AM • 11498 views
Czech President to discuss anti-Ukrainian statements of Parliament Speaker at government level10:18 AM • 8042 views
Rubio stated that Maduro is already in US custody and military operations in Venezuela have concluded.11:32 AM • 16011 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 44888 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 63675 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 78120 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 214015 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 135668 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Denys Shmyhal
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Poland
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 45535 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 55851 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 54925 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 135668 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 51510 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
The Diplomat

Maduro and his wife captured in their own bedroom - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured by US forces in their bedroom during a night raid.

Maduro and his wife captured in their own bedroom - CNN

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured by the US military in their bedroom during a night raid. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were pulled from their bedroom by US forces during a raid that led to their capture, two sources familiar with the situation said. The couple was seized in the middle of the night while they were sleeping, according to the sources.

 - the publication writes.

According to a US official, the raid, carried out by the US Army's elite Delta Force unit, resulted in no American casualties.

Recall

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores will face a US court for narco-terrorism and arms trafficking. Maduro has already been detained and will be brought to New York after an operation conducted by the Army's Delta Special Operations Group.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed Senator Mike Lee about the arrest of Nicolas Maduro by the US military for trial in the US. Military operations in Venezuela have been completed, as the capture of Maduro was the main goal of the operation.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Search
Pam Bondi
Marco Rubio
Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela
New York City
United States