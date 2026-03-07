Peace between Ukraine and Russia remains possible despite the alleged transfer of intelligence by Russians to Iran about US positions – White House

$43.810.0950.900.07
01:30 AM • 2816 views
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhoto
11:10 PM • 12049 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 34589 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 42334 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 35995 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 59586 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 27220 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 24872 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 23339 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 21012 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
Popular news
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 10758 views
One of the Oschadbank collectors, who were returned from Hungary, needed medical attentionMarch 6, 07:12 PM • 10141 views
NBU is working on the return of the "cargo" from armored vehicles detained by HungaryPhotoMarch 6, 07:45 PM • 8964 views
Enemy drone crashed near Poltava, damaging a house roof09:07 PM • 6926 views
Russia attacks Kyiv with Zircon hypersonic missiles, likely with a cluster warhead11:51 PM • 12090 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 27381 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 34367 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 59586 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 36605 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 44708 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Oleh Syniehubov
Andriy Pyshnyi
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
White House
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 10832 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 13467 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 31620 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 28100 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 29750 views
Technology
Gold
The Diplomat
Social network
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Peace between Ukraine and Russia remains possible despite the alleged transfer of intelligence by Russians to Iran about US positions – White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

The White House believes that reaching a peace agreement is realistic even after news of Russia's assistance to Iran. Karoline Leavitt announced Trump's direct statement on the situation.

Peace between Ukraine and Russia remains possible despite the alleged transfer of intelligence by Russians to Iran about US positions – White House

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told CBS News that achieving a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine remains a realistic goal. This statement came amid reports that Russia is providing Iran with intelligence on US troop positions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

When directly asked by journalists whether Donald Trump had expressed his disappointment to Putin over his support for the Iranian side, Karoline Leavitt refrained from detailed comments.

She noted that the president would address this issue directly in his own communication, without refuting the fact of tension in relations due to this incident. The situation is complicated by the fact that intelligence is being transferred to Iran in the midst of its direct military conflict with the United States in the Middle East.

Peace between Russia and Ukraine remains achievable, despite reports that Russia is providing Iran with intelligence on US positions. I will let the president speak about this directly

– said Karoline Leavitt.

Ukraine will continue the diplomatic process when American partners are ready to work as agreed - Zelenskyy05.03.26, 20:50 • 9854 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Iran