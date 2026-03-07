White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told CBS News that achieving a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine remains a realistic goal. This statement came amid reports that Russia is providing Iran with intelligence on US troop positions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

When directly asked by journalists whether Donald Trump had expressed his disappointment to Putin over his support for the Iranian side, Karoline Leavitt refrained from detailed comments.

She noted that the president would address this issue directly in his own communication, without refuting the fact of tension in relations due to this incident. The situation is complicated by the fact that intelligence is being transferred to Iran in the midst of its direct military conflict with the United States in the Middle East.

Peace between Russia and Ukraine remains achievable, despite reports that Russia is providing Iran with intelligence on US positions. I will let the president speak about this directly – said Karoline Leavitt.

