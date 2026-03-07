$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
11:10 PM • 114 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 25103 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 37018 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 31722 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 54335 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 25717 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 23654 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 22577 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 20532 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 20660 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Cash collectors' capture in Hungary - Budapest shows footage of arrests and seized cashPhotoVideoMarch 6, 02:16 PM • 6412 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 10393 views
One of the Oschadbank collectors, who were returned from Hungary, needed medical attention07:12 PM • 5206 views
Publications
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 31729 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 34620 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 42708 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the possibility of lifting legal and financial restrictions on the sale of Russian fossil fuels. The US is considering allowing buyers to purchase hundreds of millions of barrels of crude oil at sea.

US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the possibility of lifting legal and financial restrictions on the sale of sanctioned Russian fossil fuels. The minister stated this in an interview with Fox Business Network, writes UNN.

Details

According to Bessent, hundreds of millions of barrels of crude oil are currently at sea, and the department is considering allowing buyers to purchase it. The first step in this direction was Washington's decision to allow India to buy Russian raw materials, which had been blocked in the ocean for the past month.

Mechanisms for unblocking energy resources and new permits

The US may lift sanctions on Russian oil, effectively canceling legal and financial restrictions on the sale of Russian fossil fuels

– said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in an interview with Fox Business Network.

The US administration plans to use a flexible approach to sanctions policy to ensure access to blocked energy volumes at the global level.

The Treasury Department is ready to issue special licenses that will allow international companies to buy previously prohibited oil without the risk of falling under secondary sanctions. This decision is justified by the need to balance supply in the market and reduce price pressure, despite the ongoing geopolitical confrontation.

US temporarily unblocked Russian oil sales to India to stabilize the global market06.03.26, 05:37 • 7518 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World