"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show business

Ukrainian singer SOWA frankly spoke about the difficult experience of working with people who tried to dictate rules to her in her creative work. According to the artist, this format of work turned out to be psychologically difficult for her and even led to panic attacks, UNN reports with reference to the artist's press service.

Details

As SOWA admits, for some time she tried to work under the conditions offered by others, but later realized that this contradicted her inner feelings.

I already tried to work by other people's rules. As a result, it broke me and ended in panic attacks. It wasn't working with a "producer," but simply with a person who dictated to me how to act and what to be. I agreed to such terms, but later realized that no matter how difficult it was, I needed to learn to be autonomous and not need anyone's permission or dictation - shared the artist.

The singer also emphasizes that the modern music world offers more opportunities for independent artists who can independently form their team and build their creative path.

Fortunately, we live in a quite advanced world where you can assemble your own team. And even if there are people who try to control you not for your benefit, you can easily decide to stop this cooperation. I'll be honest — I'm still learning to be independent - says the performer.

At the same time, the artist admits that one of the most difficult issues for independent musicians remains funding.

Of course, one of the reasons why you think about a producer is finances — this is a rather painful topic for independent artists. After all, being an artist is really financially costly. You need to invest in creating a track, mixing and mastering it, a video for it, ensuring the work of the entire team, and also covering the financial part of promoting the song - she explained.

Despite all the difficulties, SOWA is convinced that creative freedom is more important to her than any contracts.

This independence from other people's opinions — and not from producer contracts — is also quite difficult, but much more significant - noted the singer.

The artist also adds that it is fundamentally important for her to understand all the processes that take place in her musical project.

It is very important to understand the processes that take place in your project. I knew situations when, after working with a producer, an artist had been in this field for years but did not know basic things. And that scared me. What if years pass and I am helpless without anyone behind me - said SOWA.

At the same time, the singer emphasizes that her parents remain an important support on her path, supporting her in her creative work and helping her not to lose faith in herself.

Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"