Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff

Peace talks initiated by Ukraine, the US, and Russia are ongoing, and additional progress is expected in the coming weeks, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff announced on Friday on X, UNN reports.

Talks are ongoing, and additional progress is expected in the coming weeks - Witkoff wrote.

"Under the President's leadership, we continue to achieve significant results as we work to formulate a peace agreement that will end the war once and for all," Witkoff emphasized.

Trump's envoy noted that "this week, Ukraine and Russia carried out another prisoner exchange, returning 1,000 people following agreements reached during recent trilateral talks in Geneva with the United States."

He stressed that "this exchange was achieved through ongoing and detailed peace negotiations at the direction of President Donald J. Trump."

"We thank the Swiss government for hosting these talks and President Donald J. Trump for his leadership in advancing diplomacy towards a resolution," Witkoff stated.

Addition

Ukraine discussed with the US the possible change of venue and postponement of the meeting involving Russia, scheduled for March 5-9, for some time due to the war in the Middle East, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier.

