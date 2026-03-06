$43.810.09
01:05 PM • 1764 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 4924 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 4990 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 11819 views
Politico: EU 'sank' model for Ukraine's accelerated accession
10:48 AM • 12992 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 15189 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 16372 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 15127 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
March 6, 07:00 AM • 13649 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 20937 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1778 views

US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, reported on ongoing peace talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia. Further progress is expected, and the recent prisoner exchange confirms the success of Trump's diplomacy.

Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff

Peace talks initiated by Ukraine, the US, and Russia are ongoing, and additional progress is expected in the coming weeks, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff announced on Friday on X, UNN reports.

Talks are ongoing, and additional progress is expected in the coming weeks

- Witkoff wrote.

"Under the President's leadership, we continue to achieve significant results as we work to formulate a peace agreement that will end the war once and for all," Witkoff emphasized.

Trump's envoy noted that "this week, Ukraine and Russia carried out another prisoner exchange, returning 1,000 people following agreements reached during recent trilateral talks in Geneva with the United States."

He stressed that "this exchange was achieved through ongoing and detailed peace negotiations at the direction of President Donald J. Trump."

"We thank the Swiss government for hosting these talks and President Donald J. Trump for his leadership in advancing diplomacy towards a resolution," Witkoff stated.

Addition

Ukraine discussed with the US the possible change of venue and postponement of the meeting involving Russia, scheduled for March 5-9, for some time due to the war in the Middle East, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World