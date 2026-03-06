Kremlin criticizes Washington on Iran to justify itself and set conditions to blame the US for a possible failure of peace talks - ISW

$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
March 5, 11:07 PM • 14174 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 27872 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 31414 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 66524 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 113688 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 54644 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 46930 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 75462 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 27782 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 51783 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
4.1m/s
73%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oschadbank announced the abduction of its cash collectors and a large sum of valuables in HungaryMarch 5, 10:58 PM • 12098 views
Israel's Defense Minister revealed details of the plan to eliminate Ali KhameneiMarch 5, 11:33 PM • 10563 views
Russia plans to double the number of drone units by recruiting young peopleMarch 6, 01:00 AM • 11384 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 7344 views
Iran claims destruction of American F-15E fighter jet and massive missile strike04:50 AM • 9394 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 31652 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 62387 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 75464 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 83588 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 82944 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Narendra Modi
Musician
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 7424 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 13897 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 16573 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 37922 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 44512 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Gold
Lancet (loitering munition)

Kremlin criticizes Washington on Iran to justify itself and set conditions to blame the US for a possible failure of peace talks - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Kremlin officials are criticizing the US for military operations against Iran, using the escalation in the Middle East. This sets the stage for blaming the US for potential failures in peace talks on Ukraine.

Kremlin criticizes Washington on Iran to justify itself and set conditions to blame the US for a possible failure of peace talks - ISW

Moscow criticizes Washington for military operations against Iran and uses the escalation in the Middle East to create conditions for accusing the United States of possible future failures in peace talks regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, according to a new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), writes UNN.

Kremlin officials are criticizing the United States for military operations against Iran and are using the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East to create conditions for blaming the US for any future failures in peace talks on Ukraine.

- ISW analysts note in a new report.

The Institute drew attention to the statements of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on March 5, who "criticized US rhetoric regarding American-Israeli operations against Iran, stating that US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth are making contradictory statements about US motives in Iran and that the United States intended to sow discord and destabilize the Middle East in general, in particular, to drive a wedge between Iran and the Persian Gulf countries."

"Lavrov linked the military operation in Iran to Russia's war in Ukraine, stating that the United States and Israel intend to draw the Persian Gulf countries into the conflict, just as the West allegedly drew Ukraine into a conflict with Russia. Lavrov claimed that many Russian politicians, political scientists, and analysts are concerned about the timing of US operations against countries with which they are negotiating, and how this relates to peace talks in Ukraine," the report said.

As analysts note, "Lavrov stated that these Russian officials and political figures are concerned that the 'spirit' of the US-Russia summit in Alaska in August 2025 is fading, and agreed with this assessment." "However, Lavrov softened some of his claims, stating that the 'spirit' of the Alaska summit is not as important as the so-called 'agreements' of the summit - a vague term that the Kremlin uses to claim that the US and Russia have reached a formal agreement," the report notes.

Lavrov announced the "evaporation of the spirit of Anchorage" in negotiations with the United States05.03.26, 17:14 • 5250 views

"Lavrov also claimed that the Kremlin itself had not noticed signs that the United States was negotiating with Russia in bad faith, acting as a moderate voice to send a certain message to the Russian people and Russia's allies, without criticizing the Trump administration too much," ISW analysts noted.

As stated in the report, "other Russian officials are also using US military operations against Iran to sharply criticize the United States and contrast Russia's and the US's rhetoric, as well as to discredit US-led negotiations on Ukraine."

Citing statements by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev and Russian deputies, analysts note that "the Kremlin usually uses Medvedev for more extremist rhetoric than the Kremlin itself is willing to allow in its own, reflecting the true views of the Kremlin; the Kremlin also uses Duma deputies as mouthpieces for its rhetorical statements, especially to the domestic Russian audience."

"The Kremlin has long sought to drag out and delay peace talks on Ukraine, amid its demonstrated lack of interest in participating in any negotiations that do not meet its initial war demands, but it has to balance this goal with avoiding US sanctions or other measures that could force Russia into meaningful negotiations," the report says.

The Kremlin, it is noted, also "had to balance bilateral relations with the United States and relations with its allies and partners, including those who are opponents of the United States, such as Iran."

"The escalation of the Kremlin's rhetoric against the United States after the start of American-Israeli operations against Iran on February 28 indicates that the Kremlin may be increasingly struggling to maintain relations with the United States and maintain relations with its partners as operations against Iran continue," the report notes.

Russia may also use this direct criticism of the United States as a negotiating partner to justify itself from a future failure of negotiations on the war in Ukraine

- noted in ISW.

Settlement of war between Russia and Ukraine is "very high" - Trump03.03.26, 21:02 • 7439 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Alaska
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Iran