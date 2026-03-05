Lavrov announced the "evaporation of the spirit of Anchorage" in negotiations with the United States
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Foreign Minister also noted "some progress" in the trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi and Geneva.
Russia continues to consider the agreements with the United States at the Anchorage summit as a starting point in negotiations for a peaceful settlement of the war with Ukraine, but "the spirit of Anchorage is evaporating." This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, UNN reports with reference to Russian "media."
Details
The head of the aggressor country's foreign ministry noted that "in Anchorage, the spirit was far from the most important thing."
The spirit is the atmosphere, it was friendly, mutually respectful, constructive. But the spirit is evaporating
Lavrov added that there is "some progress" in the trilateral peace talks held in Abu Dhabi and Geneva. At the same time, he did not draw parallels between the Russian-Ukrainian war and the US and Israeli operation against Iran.
Recall
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claims that Russia has not received a 20-point peace plan for Ukraine, neither officially nor unofficially.