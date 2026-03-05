Lavrov announced the "evaporation of the spirit of Anchorage" in negotiations with the United States

$43.720.26
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
12:39 PM • 30819 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 30339 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 30982 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 49392 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 22006 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 44937 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 74891 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 96609 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 82348 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Ukraine reacted to Russia's transfer of captured Ukrainians to Hungary - the Coordination Headquarters called for not making soldiers a "bargaining chip"March 5, 06:54 AM • 30023 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service09:41 AM • 57079 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 18099 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 28679 views
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - APPhoto01:04 PM • 25563 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 2324 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 28734 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 49392 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service09:41 AM • 57128 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 66657 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 18125 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 35871 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 51320 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 54341 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 60946 views
Lavrov announced the "evaporation of the spirit of Anchorage" in negotiations with the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

The Russian Foreign Minister also noted "some progress" in the trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi and Geneva.

Lavrov announced the "evaporation of the spirit of Anchorage" in negotiations with the United States

Russia continues to consider the agreements with the United States at the Anchorage summit as a starting point in negotiations for a peaceful settlement of the war with Ukraine, but "the spirit of Anchorage is evaporating." This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, UNN reports with reference to Russian "media."

Details

The head of the aggressor country's foreign ministry noted that "in Anchorage, the spirit was far from the most important thing."

The spirit is the atmosphere, it was friendly, mutually respectful, constructive. But the spirit is evaporating

- he stated.

Lavrov added that there is "some progress" in the trilateral peace talks held in Abu Dhabi and Geneva. At the same time, he did not draw parallels between the Russian-Ukrainian war and the US and Israeli operation against Iran.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claims that Russia has not received a 20-point peace plan for Ukraine, neither officially nor unofficially.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Israel
Geneva
Abu Dhabi
United States
Ukraine
Iran