Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land

Odesa police are investigating criminal proceedings regarding the possible illegal seizure and misuse of land where the controversial Odrex clinic is located. Despite the fact that the medical facility leases the premises, they are connected to the landlord, LLC "Fabryka Akatsiya," by common owners. In an attempt to "save face" and absolve themselves of any responsibility, Odrex stated in a comment to UNN that all land-related issues are not their concern.

Whose land is under the Odrex clinic?

As UNN previously reported, Odesa law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the use of a land plot and real estate objects at the address Odesa, Rozkydaylivska Street, 69/71. The main building of the controversial Odrex clinic is located at this address.

According to the investigation, on the plot owned by LLC "Fabryka Akatsiya," reconstructions could have been carried out and buildings erected that extended beyond the allocated land and actually illegally seized the adjacent territory. Law enforcement officers are separately checking the legality of changes made to the State Register of Real Rights regarding both the total area of the object and the change of its type from "non-residential buildings and structures" to "non-residential buildings of a healthcare institution."

According to the information from the architectural and construction control bodies of Odesa, permits for construction work and commissioning of facilities at this address were not registered or issued. A geodetic specialist also established that part of the building where the Odrex clinic is located may illegally extend beyond the boundaries of the land plot officially owned by the landlord, LLC "Fabryka Akatsiya."

According to UNN, relevant examinations are currently being conducted as part of the investigation into the specified criminal proceedings.

What does Odrex say?

After the investigation into the aforementioned criminal proceedings became known, Odrex tried to distance itself from another scandal.

The Odrex clinic is a bona fide tenant, and any property claims against the building owner cannot and should not restrict the tenant's right to conduct medical activities. Economic or property disputes regarding the real estate object must be resolved separately and cannot be a reason for interfering with the operation of an existing hospital - stated in a joint statement by the clinic's representatives and their lawyers.

Apparently, acting preemptively, Odrex also stated that any investigative actions should not hinder the hospital's activities and, just in case, appealed to the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Health, and the Verkhovna Rada. The appeal to the latter seems quite strange, as the clinic tried to hide behind its activities and mentioned the investment climate.

If a hospital can be effectively paralyzed by procedures formally unrelated to medicine, this poses a threat to the entire healthcare system and the investment climate in the industry - the statement reads.

In a comment to UNN, Tigran Arutyunyan, CEO of LLC "Medical House "Odrex,"" also tried to differentiate responsibility for the possible seizure and misuse of the land plot under the clinic.

Relationships with counterparties, including landlords, are regulated by current agreements that clearly delineate the areas of responsibility of the parties in accordance with the norms of the Civil and Commercial Codes of Ukraine. By law, responsibility for the technical condition of the object and the status of the land plot rests solely with the owner of the property (landlord) - stated in the response to UNN's request signed by Arutyunyan.

At the same time, Odrex chose to ignore the question of whether the owners of the legal entities under which the Odrex clinic is registered, or the beneficial owners of the legal entities that hold licenses for the clinic's medical activities, have any connection to LLC "Fabryka Akatsiya." But it is understandable, as it turns out, the connection between them is obvious.

What do LLC "Fabryka Akatsiya" and the Odrex clinic have in common?

As UNN reported, LLC "Fabryka Akatsiya" and LLC "Medical House "Odrex" have practically identical circles of founders.

Thus, the co-owners of LLC "Fabryka Akatsiya" are Iryna Zaykova (42%), Larysa Mysotska (57.38%), and Yevhen Savitsky (0.619%). The same surnames appear among the founders of LLC "Medical House Odrex" – the legal entity under whose license the controversial clinic operates today. The controlling stake in this company is also concentrated in Iryna Zaykova (61.69%), Larysa Mysotska has a significant share (17.52%), Tigran Arutyunyan (20.56%), and Yevhen Savitsky (0.23%), who holds the smallest shares in both cases.

So, the two legal entities have the same owners and effectively lease land and premises from themselves.

It is worth noting that the clinic once again refused to comment on how many legal entities are actually associated with Odrex.

Medical House Odrex operates in strict accordance with the legislation of Ukraine. The company's management and ownership structure, as well as information about beneficial owners, are open information and are contained in state registers. The format of functioning of a medical hub, which unites various legal entities, is a generally accepted world practice that ensures the effectiveness of complex medical and economic processes - stated in the response to UNN's request.

Apparently, the investigation will still have to deal with the ownership structure of Odrex and its related companies and find out whether the beneficiaries of the controversial clinic are involved in offenses. In this story, one thing remains clear: one cannot create a precedent where crimes can be hidden under the guise of medical care. Patient treatment cannot be an indulgence for the owners of medical institutions and a shield from criminal investigations.