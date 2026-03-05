$43.450.22
March 4, 08:04 PM • 10243 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 25138 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 36285 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 44970 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 30428 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 32024 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 56906 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 80787 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 68030 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 69387 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Australia joins G7 global alliance for critical minerals extraction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Australia has officially joined the G7 Critical Minerals Alliance. This partnership aims to create a reliable supply chain for lithium, uranium, and iron ore, bypassing China.

Australia joins G7 global alliance for critical minerals extraction
Photo: Reuters

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, during a visit to Canberra, announced the signing of strategic agreements with Australia, which provide for its official entry into the G7 Critical Minerals Alliance. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The partnership aims to create a reliable supply chain for lithium, uranium, and iron ore, bypassing China, which currently dominates the market for processing raw materials for the defense industry and semiconductors. The combined efforts of the two largest resource exporters will enable Western democracies to ensure energy security and accelerate the development of high-tech industries through joint reserve management.

Formation of the world's largest democratic alliance of mineral reserves

The G7 alliance, initiated by Canada in 2025, now includes countries that collectively control more than a third of global lithium production and about 40% of iron ore. Mark Carney emphasized that this cooperation is a response to the destruction of the global security architecture and the challenges faced by "middle powers" in conditions of geopolitical instability.

Earlier today, we signed a number of new critical minerals agreements, including on the G7 Critical Minerals Alliance – the largest aggregation of trusted democratic mineral reserves in the world.

– Carney stated during his address to the Australian Parliament.

The "Dobra" deposit will be developed by the underground mining method to preserve agricultural land - Ministry of Economy27.01.26, 16:24 • 2803 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Technology
Energy
Mark Carney
Reuters
Australia
Canada
China