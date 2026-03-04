White House criticized "free" transfer of weapons to Ukraine, but assured there would be enough ammunition for war with Iran

$43.450.22
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 25384 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 20399 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 26440 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 53126 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 78865 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reserves
March 3, 03:45 PM • 66234 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 68173 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 62404 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 35206 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners
What is generative AI and how does it work?
Iranian Embassy in Kyiv opens book of condolences for Ali Khamenei - reaction was swift
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yield
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 11580 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 14636 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 25394 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 28875 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 28790 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny Blanco
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problems
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internet
White House criticized "free" transfer of weapons to Ukraine, but assured there would be enough ammunition for war with Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the US has enough weapons for a protracted war with Iran. She clarified Trump's statements about "shortage of supplies," explaining them as criticism of weapons transfers to Ukraine.

White House criticized "free" transfer of weapons to Ukraine, but assured there would be enough ammunition for war with Iran

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said the US has "more than enough" weapons to wage a protracted war with Iran, despite earlier statements by President Donald Trump that stockpiles were not as large as he would like, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"The United States of America has more than sufficient capabilities not only to successfully conduct Operation Epic Fury, but also for much larger actions," she said at today's press briefing. "And we have weapons stockpiles in places that many in the world don't even know about."

Trump previously complained about US weapons stockpiles, writing in a Truth Social post on Monday that "we have good stockpiles, but we're not where we want to be." A meeting of defense company executives is scheduled at the White House on Friday as part of efforts to accelerate their production.

But Leavitt said Trump was referring to the Biden administration's decision to send American weapons to Ukraine "for free" to help in the war with Russia, not any supply problems.

"The president was pointing out that, unfortunately, for four years in the White House, we had a very stupid and incompetent leader who gave away most of our best weapons for free," she said.

The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - Trump

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Iran