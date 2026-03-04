White House criticized "free" transfer of weapons to Ukraine, but assured there would be enough ammunition for war with Iran

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said the US has "more than enough" weapons to wage a protracted war with Iran, despite earlier statements by President Donald Trump that stockpiles were not as large as he would like, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"The United States of America has more than sufficient capabilities not only to successfully conduct Operation Epic Fury, but also for much larger actions," she said at today's press briefing. "And we have weapons stockpiles in places that many in the world don't even know about."

Trump previously complained about US weapons stockpiles, writing in a Truth Social post on Monday that "we have good stockpiles, but we're not where we want to be." A meeting of defense company executives is scheduled at the White House on Friday as part of efforts to accelerate their production.

But Leavitt said Trump was referring to the Biden administration's decision to send American weapons to Ukraine "for free" to help in the war with Russia, not any supply problems.

"The president was pointing out that, unfortunately, for four years in the White House, we had a very stupid and incompetent leader who gave away most of our best weapons for free," she said.

