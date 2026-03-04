Iranian Embassy in Kyiv opens book of condolences for Ali Khamenei - reaction was swift

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ukraine has invited "all interested" Ukrainians to express their condolences for the liquidated Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This is reported by UNN with reference to the diplomatic mission's Facebook post.

Details

The Iranian embassy announced that it is opening a book of condolences on Wednesday, March 4, Thursday, March 5, and Friday, March 6, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the address: Kyiv, Kruhlo-Universytetska Street, 12.

All those wishing can leave their condolences and words of support - the post says.

In response, Oleksandr Shcherba, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of South Africa, reminded that Iranian leaders, being allies of the Russians, are also responsible for the deaths of Ukrainians with the help of Iranian "Shahed" drones and other military technologies that the Iranian government supplied to the Russians.

As a religious person, I try not to rejoice at the death of other people - even those who deliberately chose to be tormentors of my people, who did nothing wrong to yours. But as a person who lived in Kyiv for three years under the daily wailing of Iranian death machines, I cannot but wish that every criminal gets what they deserve for what they have done. If not before people, then before God. Mr. Ambassador (of Iran in Ukraine - ed.), I am not familiar with you and have no personal animosity towards you. Sometimes good diplomats have to represent bad leaders and their policies. But I hope you understand that I will not express sorrow for people whose death does not cause me sorrow. - Shcherba's post reads.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine supports the people of Iran, not its regime.