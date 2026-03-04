China identifies "five lessons" after US and Israeli strikes on Iran

$43.230.13
March 3, 06:22 PM
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Popular news
French aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" changed course to the Mediterranean Sea - MacronMarch 3, 08:00 PM • 6506 views
Putin can only offer "verbal support" to Iran, which is under attack from the US and Israel - mediaMarch 3, 08:11 PM • 8872 views
US Consulate in Dubai on fire after Iranian drone strike - MediaVideoMarch 3, 08:19 PM • 7700 views
Iran elects new Supreme LeaderMarch 3, 09:33 PM • 18442 views
Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories held the exhibition "Kharkiv Spring" to promote the continuation of the war - Center for Countering DisinformationMarch 3, 10:28 PM • 6670 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 34975 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 62817 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 63403 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 117309 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 79139 views
UNN Lite
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 12435 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 18026 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 23499 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 36276 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 43026 views
China identifies "five lessons" after US and Israeli strikes on Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

The Chinese Armed Forces have identified "five lessons" from the US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Chinese military criticizes the US for military operations against Iran.

China identifies "five lessons" after US and Israeli strikes on Iran

US and Israeli strikes on Iran offer "five lessons." These were outlined on the social network X by the press service of the Chinese Armed Forces, UNN reports.

Details

The Chinese military criticizes the US for military operations against Iran, using cartoons and videos. Specifically, the "five lessons" include the following points:

  • the deadliest threat: the enemy within;
    • the most expensive miscalculation: blind faith in peace;
      • the coldest reality: the logic of firepower superiority;
        • the cruelest paradox: the illusion of victory;
          • absolute certainty: self-reliance.

            One of the posts, published a few hours after the "five lessons" post, depicted a soldier with a machete and chains, a broken United Nations emblem lying on the ground, and children dying in the background. The post was accompanied by the caption: "Destroyer of Peace."

            Recall

            China's Ministry of National Defense called the US "the biggest source of uncertainty for the international nuclear order." Beijing urged Washington to take primary responsibility for nuclear disarmament.

            President names China's place in peace talks to end war in Ukraine02.03.26, 13:49 • 5020 views

            Vadim Khlyudzinsky

            PoliticsNews of the World