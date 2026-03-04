US and Israeli strikes on Iran offer "five lessons." These were outlined on the social network X by the press service of the Chinese Armed Forces, UNN reports.

Details

The Chinese military criticizes the US for military operations against Iran, using cartoons and videos. Specifically, the "five lessons" include the following points:

the deadliest threat: the enemy within;

the most expensive miscalculation: blind faith in peace;

the coldest reality: the logic of firepower superiority;

the cruelest paradox: the illusion of victory;

absolute certainty: self-reliance.

One of the posts, published a few hours after the "five lessons" post, depicted a soldier with a machete and chains, a broken United Nations emblem lying on the ground, and children dying in the background. The post was accompanied by the caption: "Destroyer of Peace."

Recall

China's Ministry of National Defense called the US "the biggest source of uncertainty for the international nuclear order." Beijing urged Washington to take primary responsibility for nuclear disarmament.

