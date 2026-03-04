Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories held the exhibition "Kharkiv Spring" to promote the continuation of the war - Center for Countering Disinformation

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
06:22 PM • 9368 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 15919 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 17647 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 23546 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 29305 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 21730 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 20560 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 23313 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 33879 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 112168 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.1m/s
83%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 25990 views
Over a third of flights to the Middle East canceled again, tens of thousands stranded in the regionMarch 3, 01:42 PM • 8676 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 12374 views
In Prykarpattia, an 18-year-old mother is suspected of beating her seven-month-old son to deathPhotoMarch 3, 02:54 PM • 12301 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhoto05:13 PM • 6568 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 26034 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 57206 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 58544 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 112168 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 74644 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Bashar al-Assad
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhoto05:13 PM • 6608 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 12395 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 19003 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 34300 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 41188 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories held the exhibition "Kharkiv Spring" to promote the continuation of the war - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The exhibition "Kharkiv Spring" took place in six occupied cities of Ukraine, including Luhansk and Donetsk. Its purpose is to promote the continuation of the war and the occupation of the Kharkiv region.

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories held the exhibition "Kharkiv Spring" to promote the continuation of the war - Center for Countering Disinformation

In six temporarily occupied Ukrainian cities, including Luhansk and Donetsk, an exhibition called "Kharkiv Spring" was held, aimed at promoting the continuation of the war and the occupation of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that representatives of the occupation authorities, so-called participants of the "SVO" and traitors of Ukraine who fled from the Kharkiv region to the territory controlled by the Russian Federation, took part in the propaganda celebrations.

By spreading Kremlin clichés about the so-called "Russian Spring," which in reality was only an ideological cover for the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories in 2014, as well as about the fabricated atrocities of the "Kyiv junta," the occupiers are trying to justify the war against Ukraine and the crimes of the Russian military.

- the report says.

It is indicated that through constant propaganda measures, the enemy tries to impose on Ukrainians who found themselves under Russian occupation a distorted perception of reality and hatred for their homeland.

Recall

Russian propaganda is spreading videos with "testimonies" of Russian military personnel who returned from captivity, trying to discredit Ukraine and justify its own crimes.

In Kharkiv, Russian propaganda spreads a fake about "national resistance" to mobilization – regional TCC26.01.26, 14:29 • 3420 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Luhansk
Donetsk