Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories held the exhibition "Kharkiv Spring" to promote the continuation of the war - Center for Countering Disinformation

In six temporarily occupied Ukrainian cities, including Luhansk and Donetsk, an exhibition called "Kharkiv Spring" was held, aimed at promoting the continuation of the war and the occupation of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

It is noted that representatives of the occupation authorities, so-called participants of the "SVO" and traitors of Ukraine who fled from the Kharkiv region to the territory controlled by the Russian Federation, took part in the propaganda celebrations.

By spreading Kremlin clichés about the so-called "Russian Spring," which in reality was only an ideological cover for the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories in 2014, as well as about the fabricated atrocities of the "Kyiv junta," the occupiers are trying to justify the war against Ukraine and the crimes of the Russian military. - the report says.

It is indicated that through constant propaganda measures, the enemy tries to impose on Ukrainians who found themselves under Russian occupation a distorted perception of reality and hatred for their homeland.

