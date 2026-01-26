Another fabrication of Russian propaganda has appeared on social media about an alleged "national resistance" to mobilization measures in Kharkiv and the killing of a TCC and SP serviceman. There is no confirmation of this information. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional TCC and SP, according to UNN.

It is noted that due to the lack of real confirmed conflicts, Russian propagandists invent new information provocations for their audience. In particular, this time a story was spread about the alleged death of a serviceman of the territorial recruitment center and social support, which has no factual basis.

The TCC and SP emphasize that the main goal of such disinformation campaigns is to sow discord in society, form a negative attitude towards the work of territorial centers, and provoke citizens to violent resistance to mobilization measures.

According to representatives of the institution, such actions are aimed at undermining Ukraine's defense capabilities and complicating the performance of combat missions by Ukrainian military personnel at the front.

At the same time, the Kharkiv Regional TCC and SP assures that it continues to fully perform its assigned tasks of manning military units.

It is separately emphasized that servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who do not have combat experience are allowed to perform combat missions only after undergoing enhanced military training.

The department added that the enemy's attempts to impose on society the myth of "national resistance" will not destroy the unity of Ukrainians who continue to defend their state.

