The beginning of April in Ukraine will be with variable weather, light rains and comfortable temperatures. The warmest will be in the east and south - up to +20°C.
In Ukraine on April 1, it will be cloudy, with precipitation in the center and west. No rain is expected in the east and southeast, and temperatures will range from +9°C to +19°C.
An occupying official from Luhansk, who held positions in the "LPR", is suspected of voluntarily working for the occupiers. He faces up to 12 years of imprisonment.
On March 28, stable weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures up to +19°C in the south. Light rain is possible in the eastern regions, cloudy but without precipitation in other regions.
On March 27, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, without significant precipitation, temperature up to +19°C. Light rain is possible in some regions, especially in Luhansk in the morning and afternoon.
Russia seeks to delay negotiations in order to occupy more Ukrainian territories. The Kremlin hopes that the West will force Kyiv to give Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia.
Jeyhun Salamov, co-owner of the "Caucasus" cafe, who was involved in recruiting to the "Akhmat" detachments, was eliminated in occupied Luhansk. The cafe was used for meetings of Russian military personnel and gathering people loyal to the regime.
According to a Razumkov Center poll, 78% of Ukrainians are not ready to withdraw troops from four regions for the sake of peace. The majority are also against enshrining non-nuclear status.
In most regions of Ukraine on March 18, cloudy weather with clearings is expected, temperature +3. .+5°C. In the east and southeast, in some places, light sleet and rain, temperature +4..+7°C.
On March 14, warm and calm weather is expected in Ukraine, with air temperatures ranging from +14°C to +23°C. Precipitation is forecast only in the western regions.
On March 7, warm and clear weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine. The air temperature will range from +13°C to +20°C, with the warmest conditions in the southern part of the country.
In the temporarily occupied territories, Ukrainian agrarians must undergo confirmation of their activities according to Russian standards. Out of 1021 enterprises in Luhansk region, only 175 have received such status, the rest are "nationalized" or in the process.
In the temporarily occupied territories, members of the “movements” are forced to work. In addition, they are used in propaganda “humanitarian missions” and Russian narratives are actively imposed on them.
On March 2, cloudy weather with precipitation in the form of sleet and rain is expected in Ukraine. Temperatures will range from -5°C in the east to +8°C in the west, with the warmest temperatures in the central regions.
The government has approved a new procedure for granting a deferral from mobilization to civilians who have been captured by Russia. To obtain a deferral, an extract from the Unified Register of Persons Deprived of Personal Liberty is required.
Ukraine's healthcare system needs $19. 4 billion to rebuild over the next 10 years. Medical facilities in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Kherson regions suffered the greatest damage.
Cyclone Reiner with an atmospheric front will bring precipitation to western Ukraine on February 28. Frosts down to -15°C are expected in the east, while in the rest of the regions the temperature will be moderate, with precipitation in the west.
The World Bank has estimated Ukraine's needs for recovery and reconstruction at $524 billion by 2034. The housing sector, transport, and energy were the most affected, with direct losses of $176 billion.
Calm winter weather with partly cloudy skies and minimal precipitation is expected in Ukraine. Temperatures will range from +8°C in Lviv to -8°C in the eastern regions, with no precipitation in most areas.
DeepState reports on the advance of Russian troops in Bilohorivka, Luhansk region. The village has moved into the “gray zone”, and enemy advances near Makiivka and Ocherevatne have been recorded.
The enemy propaganda spreads fakes about the restoration of Luhansk airport and Luhansk hotel. In fact, the airport has been destroyed since 2014, and the occupiers' promises have no real basis.
Russia is not abandoning its plans to capture Donetsk region, but is changing its tactics due to limited resources. The enemy has reduced the use of armored vehicles and is relying on infantry and drones.
On February 19, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine with localized precipitation in the north and west. Temperatures will range from -7°C in the east to +2°C in the south, with possible ice cover.
The head of a penal colony department was detained in Kyiv region for passing information about former prisoners to the FSB. The offender faces life imprisonment for high treason.
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, 763,759 new individual entrepreneurs (FOP) have opened, and 684,995 have closed. The most popular sectors are retail trade and IT, and the share of women entrepreneurs has grown to 61%.
A Russian heavy flamethrower system TOS-2 “Tosochka” was destroyed for the first time in the Pokrovsk sector. This is a modernized version of the TOS-1, of which there are only a few dozen in Russia.
The former MP of the IV convocation and his sons re-registered their business under Russian law in the occupied territories of Luhansk region. One of the sons has already been served a notice of suspicion of collaboration.
Cloudy weather with clearings and no precipitation is expected in Ukraine. Temperatures will range from -5°C at night to +2°C during the day in Melitopol, which will be the warmest city.
The process of closing and merging schools in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region has begun due to the demographic crisis. Parents refuse to send their children to schools with a Russian curriculum.
On February 7, the weather in Ukraine will be mostly cloudy with clearings, with snow possible only in Crimea. The temperature will range from -3°C to +3°C depending on the region.