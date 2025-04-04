$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15832 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28939 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64898 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213974 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122698 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391965 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310830 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213766 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244232 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255109 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Weather in Ukraine on April 2: Variable cloudiness and rain will prevail

The beginning of April in Ukraine will be with variable weather, light rains and comfortable temperatures. The warmest will be in the east and south - up to +20°C.

Society • April 2, 05:03 AM • 16624 views

April 1 in Ukraine: cloudy weather and rain expected in most regions

In Ukraine on April 1, it will be cloudy, with precipitation in the center and west. No rain is expected in the east and southeast, and temperatures will range from +9°C to +19°C.

Society • April 1, 04:39 AM • 33113 views

The occupying "Minister of LPR" has been notified of suspicion: what he is accused of

An occupying official from Luhansk, who held positions in the "LPR", is suspected of voluntarily working for the occupiers. He faces up to 12 years of imprisonment.

War • March 31, 04:39 PM • 40110 views

Weather in Ukraine on March 28: warm weather is expected, but rain is possible in some regions

On March 28, stable weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures up to +19°C in the south. Light rain is possible in the eastern regions, cloudy but without precipitation in other regions.

Society • March 28, 06:10 AM • 46733 views

Weather in Ukraine on March 27: Warm, cloudy with clearings and no heavy rain

On March 27, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, without significant precipitation, temperature up to +19°C. Light rain is possible in some regions, especially in Luhansk in the morning and afternoon.

Society • March 27, 05:36 AM • 51388 views

Russia seeks to prolong peace talks to strengthen its position - media

Russia seeks to delay negotiations in order to occupy more Ukrainian territories. The Kremlin hopes that the West will force Kyiv to give Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia.

War • March 24, 04:27 PM • 19054 views

A collaborator of "Akhmat" eliminated in occupied Luhansk - "ATESH"

Jeyhun Salamov, co-owner of the "Caucasus" cafe, who was involved in recruiting to the "Akhmat" detachments, was eliminated in occupied Luhansk. The cafe was used for meetings of Russian military personnel and gathering people loyal to the regime.

War • March 22, 12:37 PM • 17243 views

Most Ukrainians oppose concessions to Russia, even for the sake of peace – poll

According to a Razumkov Center poll, 78% of Ukrainians are not ready to withdraw troops from four regions for the sake of peace. The majority are also against enshrining non-nuclear status.

Society • March 20, 01:14 PM • 22249 views

March 18 in Ukraine: it will be cloudy, without significant precipitation, but in some places wet snow

In most regions of Ukraine on March 18, cloudy weather with clearings is expected, temperature +3. .+5°C. In the east and southeast, in some places, light sleet and rain, temperature +4..+7°C.

Society • March 18, 05:57 AM • 17234 views

Warm weather is expected in Ukraine on March 14: from +14°C to +23°C

On March 14, warm and calm weather is expected in Ukraine, with air temperatures ranging from +14°C to +23°C. Precipitation is forecast only in the western regions.

Society • March 14, 05:58 AM • 22386 views

Spring warmth up to +20°C: where in Ukraine will be the warmest on March 7

On March 7, warm and clear weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine. The air temperature will range from +13°C to +20°C, with the warmest conditions in the southern part of the country.

Society • March 7, 05:44 AM • 18390 views

Occupiers are forcing agrarians in the temporarily occupied territories to reissue documents according to Russian standards - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories, Ukrainian agrarians must undergo confirmation of their activities according to Russian standards. Out of 1021 enterprises in Luhansk region, only 175 have received such status, the rest are "nationalized" or in the process.

War • March 3, 10:14 PM • 43362 views

Tens of thousands of schoolchildren in occupied Luhansk region are already in the ranks of the “junior army” and “movement of the first” of the Russian Federation - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories, members of the “movements” are forced to work. In addition, they are used in propaganda “humanitarian missions” and Russian narratives are actively imposed on them.

Society • March 3, 05:47 AM • 39531 views

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and sudden temperature changes

On March 2, cloudy weather with precipitation in the form of sleet and rain is expected in Ukraine. Temperatures will range from -5°C in the east to +8°C in the west, with the warmest temperatures in the central regions.

Kyiv • March 2, 06:04 AM • 44952 views

Ukrainians who survived captivity are entitled to a deferral from mobilization: Cabinet of Ministers has settled the issue

The government has approved a new procedure for granting a deferral from mobilization to civilians who have been captured by Russia. To obtain a deferral, an extract from the Unified Register of Persons Deprived of Personal Liberty is required.

Society • February 28, 02:36 PM • 25942 views

Ukraine needs $19 billion to rebuild its healthcare system - report

Ukraine's healthcare system needs $19. 4 billion to rebuild over the next 10 years. Medical facilities in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Kherson regions suffered the greatest damage.

Society • February 28, 01:31 PM • 23835 views

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Cyclone Reiner with an atmospheric front will bring precipitation to western Ukraine on February 28. Frosts down to -15°C are expected in the east, while in the rest of the regions the temperature will be moderate, with precipitation in the west.

Society • February 27, 12:06 PM • 54325 views

The staggering amount needed for Ukraine's reconstruction over the next 10 years has been named

The World Bank has estimated Ukraine's needs for recovery and reconstruction at $524 billion by 2034. The housing sector, transport, and energy were the most affected, with direct losses of $176 billion.

War • February 25, 10:21 AM • 106735 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 25: from +8°C in the west to -8°C in the east

Calm winter weather with partly cloudy skies and minimal precipitation is expected in Ukraine. Temperatures will range from +8°C in Lviv to -8°C in the eastern regions, with no precipitation in most areas.

Society • February 25, 06:06 AM • 34192 views

DeepState: Occupants advance in Bilohorivka, Luhansk region - a village in the “gray zone”

DeepState reports on the advance of Russian troops in Bilohorivka, Luhansk region. The village has moved into the “gray zone”, and enemy advances near Makiivka and Ocherevatne have been recorded.

War • February 24, 02:26 AM • 24356 views

Fake “revival”: why the occupiers are lying about Luhansk airport

The enemy propaganda spreads fakes about the restoration of Luhansk airport and Luhansk hotel. In fact, the airport has been destroyed since 2014, and the occupiers' promises have no real basis.

War • February 23, 12:55 PM • 18950 views

Occupants have not abandoned their intentions to seize Donetsk region - Khortytsia military unit spokesman

Russia is not abandoning its plans to capture Donetsk region, but is changing its tactics due to limited resources. The enemy has reduced the use of armored vehicles and is relying on infantry and drones.

War • February 20, 10:03 AM • 31230 views

Weather forecast in Ukraine: where snow is expected and what temperature surprises await

On February 19, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine with localized precipitation in the north and west. Temperatures will range from -7°C in the east to +2°C in the south, with possible ice cover.

Society • February 19, 05:44 AM • 45340 views

Russian agent detained in Kyiv region for passing data on ex-military prisoners to Russians

The head of a penal colony department was detained in Kyiv region for passing information about former prisoners to the FSB. The offender faces life imprisonment for high treason.

War • February 18, 08:29 AM • 30306 views

How 3 years of war have affected small and medium-sized businesses: trends among individual entrepreneurs

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, 763,759 new individual entrepreneurs (FOP) have opened, and 684,995 have closed. The most popular sectors are retail trade and IT, and the share of women entrepreneurs has grown to 61%.

Society • February 17, 07:38 AM • 25366 views

Occupants lose a rare TOS-2 Tosochka on the battlefield for the first time

A Russian heavy flamethrower system TOS-2 “Tosochka” was destroyed for the first time in the Pokrovsk sector. This is a modernized version of the TOS-1, of which there are only a few dozen in Russia.

War • February 16, 03:30 PM • 52166 views

Ex-MP and his sons re-registered business in the occupied territories and paid taxes to the Russian budget - National Police

The former MP of the IV convocation and his sons re-registered their business under Russian law in the occupied territories of Luhansk region. One of the sons has already been served a notice of suspicion of collaboration.

Crimes and emergencies • February 11, 10:31 AM • 26218 views

Weather in Ukraine: where it will be warmest today and what to expect in different regions

Cloudy weather with clearings and no precipitation is expected in Ukraine. Temperatures will range from -5°C at night to +2°C during the day in Melitopol, which will be the warmest city.

Society • February 11, 05:58 AM • 36927 views

Occupants close schools in Luhansk region due to lack of children and teachers - Resistance

The process of closing and merging schools in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region has begun due to the demographic crisis. Parents refuse to send their children to schools with a Russian curriculum.

War • February 8, 05:55 PM • 44418 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 7: where snow is expected and what temperatures will be

On February 7, the weather in Ukraine will be mostly cloudy with clearings, with snow possible only in Crimea. The temperature will range from -3°C to +3°C depending on the region.

Society • February 7, 05:52 AM • 63626 views