06:10 AM • 8050 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 18001 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 30308 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 36986 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 28321 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 38513 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 42896 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 36528 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 68129 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 46752 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
The number of Russian transport vehicles involved in delivering shells and missiles has increased in the Zaporizhzhia direction - "ATESH"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The "ATESH" movement reports an increase in Russian transport vehicles involved in delivering shells and missiles in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Columns with ammunition and new unloading points are being recorded, which may indicate the creation of temporary warehouses.

The number of Russian transport vehicles involved in delivering shells and missiles has increased in the Zaporizhzhia direction - "ATESH"

Russian troops may be preparing new offensive actions in the Zaporizhzhia direction. "ATESH" agents are recording columns with ammunition moving along the same routes. This was reported by the "ATESH" movement, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

"In the Urzuf area, increased enemy activity related to the transfer of ammunition has been recorded. Our observers note that columns with ammunition are recorded daily, moving along the same routes. At the same time, the number of vehicles involved in delivering shells and missiles has increased. In addition, new unloading points have been discovered, which may indicate the creation of temporary warehouses in the frontline zone," the report says.

"ATESH" noted that all information is being transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

In Luhansk, a fire broke out at an oil depot that supplied fuel to Russian troops. The strike was assisted by the Ukrainian underground movement and a secret organization of Ukrainians.

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Luhansk