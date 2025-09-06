The number of Russian transport vehicles involved in delivering shells and missiles has increased in the Zaporizhzhia direction - "ATESH"

Russian troops may be preparing new offensive actions in the Zaporizhzhia direction. "ATESH" agents are recording columns with ammunition moving along the same routes. This was reported by the "ATESH" movement, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

"In the Urzuf area, increased enemy activity related to the transfer of ammunition has been recorded. Our observers note that columns with ammunition are recorded daily, moving along the same routes. At the same time, the number of vehicles involved in delivering shells and missiles has increased. In addition, new unloading points have been discovered, which may indicate the creation of temporary warehouses in the frontline zone," the report says.

"ATESH" noted that all information is being transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

In Luhansk, a fire broke out at an oil depot that supplied fuel to Russian troops. The strike was assisted by the Ukrainian underground movement and a secret organization of Ukrainians.