Exclusive
02:54 PM
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
01:33 PM
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
01:30 PM
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
01:03 PM
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
10:11 AM
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
August 6, 09:59 AM
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
August 6, 08:44 AM
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
August 6, 07:56 AM
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
02:54 PM
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantage 02:07 PM
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails 01:03 PM
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women 12:59 PM
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it 12:02 PM
Murder of Volodymyr Vakulenko: Another Russian serviceman involved in the crime identified

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

The identity of the fourth occupier involved in the murder of children's writer Volodymyr Vakulenko has been established. He turned out to be a militant with the call sign "Kiryan", who is suspected of torturing and shooting civilians.

Murder of Volodymyr Vakulenko: Another Russian serviceman involved in the crime identified

Prosecutors of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office have identified another occupier involved in the murder of children's writer Volodymyr Vakulenko during the temporary occupation of Kharkiv region. The new suspect in the case is a militant with the call sign "Kiryan", who is suspected of torture, shooting civilians, and violating the laws of war. This was reported by the Kharkiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Prosecutors of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with police investigators, have identified the fourth accomplice in the murder of Ukrainian writer and public figure Volodymyr Vakulenko and three other people, including an ATO veteran. The occupier is accused of cruel treatment of the civilian population, combined with intentional murder, and committing other violations of the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.

- the post says.

The new suspect in the proceedings, as stated, is a native of occupied Luhansk - a serviceman of the 4th company of the 4th battalion of the 204th rifle regiment of the "LNR" of the 2nd army corps of the 8th combined arms army of the southern military district of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, with the call sign "Kiryan".

In March 2022, during the temporary occupation of part of the Kharkiv region, Russian military personnel of the 204th rifle regiment of the "LNR" arrived in the village of Kapytolivka, Izium district. One of them, along with other militants, broke into the house of Ukrainian writer Volodymyr Vakulenko, abducted him, and took him away in an unknown direction. As the investigation established, the man was tortured, kept in inhumane conditions, and then shot.

Another episode was also recorded: the occupiers robbed the home of a local resident, took away personal belongings, illegally deprived him of his liberty, and held him in the basement for two days.

The investigation has evidence that all actions were carried out consciously against civilians who did not participate in hostilities and were protected under international humanitarian law.

Earlier, indictments against three other accomplices from the same unit have already been sent to court. The trial is ongoing.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that a 36-year-old "LNR" militant with the call sign "Academician" was notified of suspicion in the murder of writer Vakulenko. The suspect participated in the abduction, torture, and murder of the writer and three other people in the Izium district.

Alona Utkina

WarCrimes and emergencies
Volodymyr Vakulenko
Luhansk
Kharkiv