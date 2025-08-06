Murder of Volodymyr Vakulenko: Another Russian serviceman involved in the crime identified

Prosecutors of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office have identified another occupier involved in the murder of children's writer Volodymyr Vakulenko during the temporary occupation of Kharkiv region. The new suspect in the case is a militant with the call sign "Kiryan", who is suspected of torture, shooting civilians, and violating the laws of war. This was reported by the Kharkiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with police investigators, have identified the fourth accomplice in the murder of Ukrainian writer and public figure Volodymyr Vakulenko and three other people, including an ATO veteran. The occupier is accused of cruel treatment of the civilian population, combined with intentional murder, and committing other violations of the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy. - the post says.

The new suspect in the proceedings, as stated, is a native of occupied Luhansk - a serviceman of the 4th company of the 4th battalion of the 204th rifle regiment of the "LNR" of the 2nd army corps of the 8th combined arms army of the southern military district of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, with the call sign "Kiryan".

In March 2022, during the temporary occupation of part of the Kharkiv region, Russian military personnel of the 204th rifle regiment of the "LNR" arrived in the village of Kapytolivka, Izium district. One of them, along with other militants, broke into the house of Ukrainian writer Volodymyr Vakulenko, abducted him, and took him away in an unknown direction. As the investigation established, the man was tortured, kept in inhumane conditions, and then shot.

Another episode was also recorded: the occupiers robbed the home of a local resident, took away personal belongings, illegally deprived him of his liberty, and held him in the basement for two days.

The investigation has evidence that all actions were carried out consciously against civilians who did not participate in hostilities and were protected under international humanitarian law.

Earlier, indictments against three other accomplices from the same unit have already been sent to court. The trial is ongoing.

Earlier, UNN wrote that a 36-year-old "LNR" militant with the call sign "Academician" was notified of suspicion in the murder of writer Vakulenko. The suspect participated in the abduction, torture, and murder of the writer and three other people in the Izium district.