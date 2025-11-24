Sweden refuses to recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories

Sweden has officially stated that it does not recognize any annexation of Ukrainian territories by Russia, becoming the latest European country to speak out clearly on the issue after Volodymyr Zelenskyy's updated information on peace talks. This is reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

We do not recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea or any other Ukrainian territory. Ukraine's borders cannot be changed by force, and there can be no restrictions on its military capabilities if we want to achieve lasting peace.