Sweden refuses to recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories
Kyiv • UNN
Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard emphasized that Ukraine's borders cannot be changed by force and Sweden does not recognize Russia's occupation of Crimea and other territories.
Sweden has officially stated that it does not recognize any annexation of Ukrainian territories by Russia, becoming the latest European country to speak out clearly on the issue after Volodymyr Zelenskyy's updated information on peace talks. This is reported by Sky News, writes UNN.
Details
We do not recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea or any other Ukrainian territory. Ukraine's borders cannot be changed by force, and there can be no restrictions on its military capabilities if we want to achieve lasting peace.
It is worth recalling that the 28-point US peace plan, proposed to Kyiv last week, envisages significant territorial concessions to Ukraine, including Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk.
