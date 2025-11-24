$42.270.11
Facebook

Sweden refuses to recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1062 views

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard emphasized that Ukraine's borders cannot be changed by force and Sweden does not recognize Russia's occupation of Crimea and other territories.

Sweden refuses to recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories
Photo: Eurointegration

Sweden has officially stated that it does not recognize any annexation of Ukrainian territories by Russia, becoming the latest European country to speak out clearly on the issue after Volodymyr Zelenskyy's updated information on peace talks. This is reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

We do not recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea or any other Ukrainian territory. Ukraine's borders cannot be changed by force, and there can be no restrictions on its military capabilities if we want to achieve lasting peace.

– emphasized Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard.

It is worth recalling that the 28-point US peace plan, proposed to Kyiv last week, envisages significant territorial concessions to Ukraine, including Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk.

Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement24.11.25, 02:17 • 25907 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Sweden
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Luhansk
Donetsk