Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement

After negotiations in Geneva, Ukraine and the United States of America agreed on an updated framework document regarding the peace plan, confirmed respect for Ukraine's sovereignty, and agreed to continue intensive work on joint proposals with the participation of European partners. This is stated in a joint statement published by the Office of the President of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

On November 23, 2025, representatives of the United States and Ukraine met in Geneva to discuss the American peace proposal. The negotiations were constructive, focused, and full of mutual respect, which underscored a shared commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace.

Both sides recognized the consultations as extremely productive. The discussions demonstrated significant progress in aligning positions and defining clear next steps. The parties reaffirmed that any future agreement must fully respect Ukraine's sovereignty and ensure a sustainable and just peace. Following the negotiations, the parties prepared an updated and revised framework document on peace. - the statement says.

The Ukrainian delegation once again expressed gratitude to the United States and, in particular, personally to President Donald J. Trump for his unwavering commitment and tireless efforts aimed at ending the war and saving human lives.

Ukraine and the United States agreed to continue intensive work on joint proposals in the coming days. They will also maintain close contact with European partners as the process moves forward. - reported the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Final decisions regarding this framework document will be made by the presidents of Ukraine and the United States.

Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue working together to achieve peace that will guarantee Ukraine security, stability, and recovery.

Recall

The United States of America presented an updated package of proposals for resolving the war in Ukraine, announcing significant progress in negotiations in Geneva. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the American plan includes 26 to 28 points, which are being finalized after consultations with the Ukrainian side.

CBS News: Zelenskyy may go to the US, but everything depends on the meeting in Geneva