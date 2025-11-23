CBS News: Zelenskyy may visit the US next week, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva

High-ranking officials from Ukraine and the United States are discussing a potential visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington. This is reported by CBS News, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that US and Ukrainian officials are discussing a possible visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States.

According to several American and Ukrainian officials familiar with the negotiations, the parties are considering a potential visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the US as early as this week, as part of President Trump's efforts to reach an agreement on Ukraine before Thanksgiving. - writes CBS News.

According to officials, Zelenskyy's trip would depend on the outcome of peace talks in Geneva on Sunday, November 23.

A senior White House official said there are currently no clear plans for Zelenskyy's visit, given the intense diplomatic activity, and no talks with or in Russia are scheduled.

Another possible outcome of the Geneva talks could be a trip by US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll to Russia or a meeting with Russian officials elsewhere. - said a US official.

Russian officials informed CBS News that nothing is planned yet.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that there is progress in peace talks and signs that Donald Trump's team is ready to listen to Ukraine's position. Diplomatic work is intensifying, and negotiations in Switzerland will continue until late in the evening.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported on a productive first session of negotiations with the American delegation in Geneva. The parties have made good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace.

UNN also reported that the US opposes the participation of European diplomats in today's talks in Switzerland regarding Ukraine's peace plan.

Rubio said he had heard nothing about an alternative plan from Europe to end the war