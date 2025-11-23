Rubio said he had heard nothing about an alternative plan from Europe to end the war

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that he had not received any information about European proposals, despite having met with national security advisors from European countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to Clash Report.

Details

When asked by journalists about counter-proposals from European representatives that were published in the media, Marco Rubio replied that he had not heard anything about it.

"I don't know about a counter-plan. I haven't seen any counter-plan," the US Secretary of State said.

Recall

European media published the full text of a revised peace agreement that the leaders of Great Britain, France, and Germany are proposing as an alternative to the American plan for resolving the war between Ukraine and Russia. The E3 countries' document is based on the American plan but contains a number of significant clarifications, changes, and exclusions in each section.

