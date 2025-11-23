We spoke with Trump, I think he is satisfied with the negotiations – Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Geneva that Washington and Kyiv have made progress in working on a peace initiative, which is currently being discussed with President Donald Trump's team. According to him, Trump was informed about the progress of the negotiations and was satisfied. This is reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

Following the meetings, Rubio noted that there is a positive dynamic between the parties. For the second time that evening, the Secretary of State emphasized that the negotiations were very successful.

Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process began

I am very optimistic that we can do something here because we have made tremendous progress he told reporters.

He emphasized that work on the plan is ongoing, although there are no final agreements yet.

I don't want to declare victory or finality here. There is still work to be done, but today we are much further ahead than we were when we started this morning, and certainly than a week ago. Rubio added.

He also said that he had a conversation with Donald Trump and that he was satisfied with the progress of the negotiations: "We talked to Trump, I think he is satisfied with the negotiations."

At the same time, he avoided specifics regarding the details of the plan and did not promise that agreements would be reached by Thanksgiving, as Trump had previously insisted. According to him, the final result may appear "soon," but the timing remains open.

Zelenskyy announced signals that Trump's team hears Ukraine: delegations in Switzerland will work until night