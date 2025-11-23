Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process began

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that today's talks were the most productive since the beginning of the process, noting significant progress in agreeing on key points. At the same time, he stressed that the work continues, and the teams continue to work on new proposals. This is reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

Marco Rubio said that today's meetings were "the most productive and meaningful in this entire process since we first got involved." He added that there is still work to be done, and they may provide an additional update later.

We have a very high-quality working result that has already been built on the contributions of all relevant parties involved in the process. And now we have been able to go through some of these points, step by step. And, I think, we have made good progress. Our teams are now back in their rooms and working on some of the proposals that have been given to us. - said Rubio.

He also added that the teams are working on making some changes, some adjustments, hoping to further increase the differences and get closer to something that will be fully acceptable to both Ukraine and the United States.

Of course, this will ultimately have to be signed by our presidents, although I am very confident that this will happen, given the progress we have made. And, of course, there is still the Russian side of the equation. But, again, we believe that over the last nine months we have gained a fairly significant understanding of some of the things that are really important to them. So, I think the main takeaway from this is – I think it's a very, very significant, I would say, probably the best day in this whole process since we first came to power in January. - added Rubio.

Recall

Ukrainian advisers on Sunday are working in Switzerland with representatives of the US, Britain, France and Germany on the parameters of a peace agreement.

According to Axios, the US continues to work with the Ukrainian side on a revised peace plan to end the war.

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

UNN also reported that the US opposes the participation of European diplomats in today's talks in Switzerland on Ukraine's peace plan.