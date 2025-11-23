Zelenskyy announced signals that Trump's team hears Ukraine: delegations in Switzerland will work until night

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his evening address, reported on progress in negotiations regarding peace initiatives. According to him, there are signs that US President Donald Trump's team is ready to listen to Ukraine's position, and diplomatic work is intensifying in all directions. This is reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's post on his Telegram channel.

Details

In his address, Zelenskyy emphasized the intensity of the diplomatic day.

Today is a day of many meetings and negotiations, virtually from the morning – calls, meetings, consultations. The Ukrainian delegation in Geneva has already held a number of meetings: with the American side, and also with our European partners… A lot is changing: we are working very carefully on the steps needed to end the war – said the president.

"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in Geneva

According to Zelenskyy, negotiations will continue in Switzerland until late in the evening.

Today, negotiations in Switzerland will continue, virtually until nightfall, the teams will be working… It is important that there is a conversation with American representatives, and there are signals that President Trump's team hears us – emphasized Zelenskyy.

The President stressed that Ukraine has always sought peace and will not be an obstacle to its achievement.

The first priority is a reliable peace, guaranteed security, respect for our people – he stated.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that the Ukrainian position remains firm and united. The President concluded his address by speaking about the continuation of active work the next day and the importance of consolidated diplomatic efforts.

The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – Umerov