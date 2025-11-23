"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in Geneva

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
05:09 PM • 2448 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
05:04 PM • 5062 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
05:00 PM • 4206 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
04:43 PM • 5888 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
02:50 PM • 10194 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
02:06 PM • 12132 views
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
12:25 PM • 13219 views
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 28097 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM • 43782 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 67162 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2m/s
94%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Europeans will pressure Trump's team to soften the proposal to transfer Donbas territories to Russia - PoliticoNovember 23, 07:50 AM • 9074 views
Zelenskyy now faces the most painful choice of his entire presidency: Media on US peace planNovember 23, 08:24 AM • 10752 views
US against European presence at talks with Ukraine in Switzerland - mediaNovember 23, 08:44 AM • 16685 views
Former Minister of Energy of Ukraine was attempted to be kidnapped in CyprusNovember 23, 09:07 AM • 18982 views
A Russian contingent of over 120 military personnel is present in Venezuela, led by a Russian general - BudanovNovember 23, 10:28 AM • 4088 views
Publications
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 28097 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 98452 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 71418 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 76600 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 83277 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Yermak
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Switzerland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 25897 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 35736 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 38243 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 98462 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 57151 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Technology
FGM-148 Javelin
Film
The Guardian

"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in Geneva

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2448 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak announced a productive first session of negotiations with the American delegation in Geneva. The parties have made good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace.

"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in Geneva

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak stated that good progress was made during negotiations with the American side in Geneva and the parties are moving towards a just and lasting peace, UNN reports.

Details

I want to confirm that we had a very productive first session with the respected American delegation. We have made very good progress and are moving forward towards a just and lasting peace. The Ukrainian people deserve and desire this peace more than anyone else on this planet. We thank our great friends, the USA, and personally President Trump. And we will continue to work today, as the Secretary said

- said Yermak.

He added that the parties will also work in the coming days to consolidate the proposals.

"We will also involve our European friends. And, of course, the final word will be with our leaders, the presidents of the USA and Ukraine. And I hope that today we will be able to make good progress," Yermak added.

Recall

Ukrainian advisors are working in Switzerland on Sunday with representatives of the USA, Britain, France, and Germany on the parameters of a peace agreement.

According to Axios, the US continues to work with the Ukrainian side on the revision of the peace plan to end the war.

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the negotiations were the most productive, noting significant progress in agreeing on key points. The teams continue to work on new proposals for further updates.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
United States
Ukraine