"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in Geneva

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak stated that good progress was made during negotiations with the American side in Geneva and the parties are moving towards a just and lasting peace, UNN reports.

Details

I want to confirm that we had a very productive first session with the respected American delegation. We have made very good progress and are moving forward towards a just and lasting peace. The Ukrainian people deserve and desire this peace more than anyone else on this planet. We thank our great friends, the USA, and personally President Trump. And we will continue to work today, as the Secretary said - said Yermak.

He added that the parties will also work in the coming days to consolidate the proposals.

"We will also involve our European friends. And, of course, the final word will be with our leaders, the presidents of the USA and Ukraine. And I hope that today we will be able to make good progress," Yermak added.

Recall

Ukrainian advisors are working in Switzerland on Sunday with representatives of the USA, Britain, France, and Germany on the parameters of a peace agreement.

According to Axios, the US continues to work with the Ukrainian side on the revision of the peace plan to end the war.

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the negotiations were the most productive, noting significant progress in agreeing on key points. The teams continue to work on new proposals for further updates.