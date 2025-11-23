The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – Umerov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov said that the current version of the joint document with the United States, although it is in the final stage of approval, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities. He wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

We highly appreciate the constructive cooperation with the United States and their careful attention to our comments – this allows us to move forward in the joint process. We expect further progress throughout today – Umerov noted.

Recall

The Ukrainian delegation, appointed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, began work on peace talks in Geneva.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the start of the meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Switzerland regarding the cessation of the war with Russia.