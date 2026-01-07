Trump claims Russia would have seized Ukraine without his intervention

$42.560.14
49.800.29
ukenru
01:11 PM • 6632 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 12596 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 17528 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 19496 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 20223 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 16919 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 16296 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 30444 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 52874 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 147607 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2.3m/s
92%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of MinistersJanuary 7, 07:01 AM • 12613 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigationJanuary 7, 07:23 AM • 13530 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideoJanuary 7, 08:15 AM • 28599 views
"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's ban10:32 AM • 19392 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 12396 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected12:23 PM • 10567 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 12489 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 17528 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 65633 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 103173 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Venezuela
Paris
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 36942 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 56757 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 99359 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 90955 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 85513 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The New York Times
The Diplomat
Film

Trump claims Russia would have seized Ukraine without his intervention

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Donald Trump stated that without his intervention, Russia would have had all of Ukraine, and recalled ending eight wars. He also noted that Russia and China do not fear NATO without the US.

Trump claims Russia would have seized Ukraine without his intervention

US President Donald Trump stated that without his intervention, "Russia would now have all of Ukraine," and also reminded that he "single-handedly ended 8 wars," UNN reports.

Without my intervention, Russia would now have all of Ukraine. Remember also that I single-handedly ended 8 wars, and Norway, a NATO member, foolishly decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize. But that doesn't matter! What matters is that I saved millions of lives.

- Trump wrote on his social media.

Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser07.01.26, 14:29 • 12605 views

He added that "Russia and China are not afraid of NATO without the United States," and expressed doubt that NATO would be there for the US, "if we really need them."

Everyone is lucky that I rebuilt our military during my first presidential term and continue to do so. We will always be there for NATO, even if they are not there for us. The only country that China and Russia respect and fear is the US, rebuilt by Donald Trump. Let's make America great again.

- Trump summarized.

Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon07.01.26, 16:21 • 896 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
NATO
Donald Trump
Norway
China
United States
Ukraine