Trump claims Russia would have seized Ukraine without his intervention

US President Donald Trump stated that without his intervention, "Russia would now have all of Ukraine," and also reminded that he "single-handedly ended 8 wars," UNN reports.

Without my intervention, Russia would now have all of Ukraine. Remember also that I single-handedly ended 8 wars, and Norway, a NATO member, foolishly decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize. But that doesn't matter! What matters is that I saved millions of lives. - Trump wrote on his social media.

He added that "Russia and China are not afraid of NATO without the United States," and expressed doubt that NATO would be there for the US, "if we really need them."

Everyone is lucky that I rebuilt our military during my first presidential term and continue to do so. We will always be there for NATO, even if they are not there for us. The only country that China and Russia respect and fear is the US, rebuilt by Donald Trump. Let's make America great again. - Trump summarized.

