In all regions of Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on January 8

The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
02:21 PM • 1734 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
01:11 PM • 9334 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 14995 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 20733 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 21681 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 22373 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 17801 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
January 7, 09:20 AM • 16917 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 30846 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
Publications
Exclusives
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of MinistersJanuary 7, 07:01 AM • 14190 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigationJanuary 7, 07:23 AM • 15156 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideoJanuary 7, 08:15 AM • 30500 views
"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's ban10:32 AM • 23383 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 15429 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected12:23 PM • 12253 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 15510 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 20737 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 67069 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 104607 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Andriy Hnatov
Ukraine
United States
France
Paris
Venezuela
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN02:22 PM • 1468 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 37751 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 57577 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 100101 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 91652 views
In all regions of Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on January 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

On January 8, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

In all regions of Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on January 8

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, January 8, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for introducing restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. When electricity becomes available according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Enemy uses drones to attack energy infrastructure and prolong the war - National Security and Defense Council03.01.26, 00:32 • 5923 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine