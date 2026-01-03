Enemy uses drones to attack energy infrastructure and prolong the war - National Security and Defense Council
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops continue to use drones at low altitudes, attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure. This is part of Russia's strategy to prolong the war and delay peace negotiations.
The enemy continues to use drones at low altitudes and aims to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, such actions by the Russians are a continuation of the strategy of prolonging the war and postponing "peace negotiations."
Russia continues to follow its plan to prolong the war until at least spring and at the same time buys time with fakes about "attacks on Putin's residence"
Recall
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his propagandists organized a primitive fake with an "attack" on the residence in the Novgorod region.
