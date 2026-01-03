$42.170.18
January 2, 04:10 PM
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential Office
January 2, 11:39 AM
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OP
January 2, 09:17 AM
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use it
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Enemy uses drones to attack energy infrastructure and prolong the war - National Security and Defense Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Russian troops continue to use drones at low altitudes, attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure. This is part of Russia's strategy to prolong the war and delay peace negotiations.

Enemy uses drones to attack energy infrastructure and prolong the war - National Security and Defense Council

The enemy continues to use drones at low altitudes and aims to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, such actions by the Russians are a continuation of the strategy of prolonging the war and postponing "peace negotiations."

Russia continues to follow its plan to prolong the war until at least spring and at the same time buys time with fakes about "attacks on Putin's residence"

- Kovalenko wrote.

Recall

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his propagandists organized a primitive fake with an "attack" on the residence in the Novgorod region.

Russia handed over to the US data from a drone that allegedly attacked Putin's residence02.01.26, 00:32 • 14938 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine