European countries show no inclination to support trilateral negotiations on resolving the "Ukrainian crisis." This was stated by Russia's permanent representative to the organization, Vasily Nebenzya, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, European countries "are obviously not inclined to support the ongoing trilateral negotiations aimed at finding a sustainable and long-term solution to the Ukrainian crisis."

They are also not interested in the future of the Ukrainian people - said the diplomat.

He also called London's and Paris's plans to provide Kyiv with nuclear weapons "irresponsible, dangerous, and illegal."

"Russia has every opportunity to repel such actions, but we hope that there are still enough prudent and reasonable people in London and Paris who can restrain their leaders from such inadequate steps," Nebenzya summarized.

Recall

In December, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Andriy Melnyk, stated that Ukraine would not trade sovereignty and territories. He emphasized that Moscow would get "a hole from a bagel," not Ukraine's capitulation.

