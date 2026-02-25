$43.300.02
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
06:34 PM • 12065 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
06:23 PM • 11354 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 11647 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peace
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 12009 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 13085 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
February 24, 02:55 PM • 13914 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 13047 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 24477 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13750 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
"Purchased disability and fake teaching activity" - the "Honest Mobilization" movement published a dossier on bloggers
US auditors published a report on Ukrainian grant activists: they turned reforms into their own earnings, - lawyer
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Zelenskyy explained which Trump's words stalled peace talks in Ukraine
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new look
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 24477 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 35537 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 71876 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 74663 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Musician
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial Evening
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new look
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuit
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacation
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Social network
Gold

Russia at the UN Security Council: Europe is not inclined to support trilateral negotiations on resolving the "Ukrainian crisis"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that European countries are not inclined to support trilateral negotiations on the "Ukrainian crisis." He also called London's and Paris's plans for nuclear weapons for Kyiv irresponsible.

Russia at the UN Security Council: Europe is not inclined to support trilateral negotiations on resolving the "Ukrainian crisis"

European countries show no inclination to support trilateral negotiations on resolving the "Ukrainian crisis." This was stated by Russia's permanent representative to the organization, Vasily Nebenzya, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, European countries "are obviously not inclined to support the ongoing trilateral negotiations aimed at finding a sustainable and long-term solution to the Ukrainian crisis."

They are also not interested in the future of the Ukrainian people

- said the diplomat.

He also called London's and Paris's plans to provide Kyiv with nuclear weapons "irresponsible, dangerous, and illegal."

"Russia has every opportunity to repel such actions, but we hope that there are still enough prudent and reasonable people in London and Paris who can restrain their leaders from such inadequate steps," Nebenzya summarized.

Recall

In December, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Andriy Melnyk, stated that Ukraine would not trade sovereignty and territories. He emphasized that Moscow would get "a hole from a bagel," not Ukraine's capitulation.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
United Nations Security Council
United Nations
Ukraine