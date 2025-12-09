Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that no one doubts that Russia will achieve the goals of the "SVO" in any case. According to him, Russia prefers a diplomatic path, but can also do it militarily. Nebenzya stated this during a UN meeting, as reported by UNN.

I think today no one doubts that Russia will achieve the goals of the "SVO" in any case. The only question is whether this will happen militarily or diplomatically. We reaffirm once again that we prefer the latter, but due to the subversive activities of the "European hawks," we still do not see serious preconditions for this. - said Nebenzya.

Russia once again stated its alleged "readiness" for peace talks after all the goals of the so-called "SVO" (special military operation), which is in fact an aggressive war against Ukraine, are achieved.