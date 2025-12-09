Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, cynically stated that houses, schools, and kindergartens in Ukraine, if they suffer, "suffer exclusively due to the placement of Ukrainian air defense in residential areas." Nebenzya made this statement during a UN meeting, UNN reports.

Today, we again heard false claims about alleged targeted strikes by your Russian forces on Ukrainian civilian objects, although everyone in Ukraine knows that houses, schools, kindergartens, if they suffer, suffer exclusively due to the placement of Ukrainian air defense in residential areas. - said Nebenzya.

Recall

Russia attacked Ukraine with 110 drones overnight, 84 of which were shot down or suppressed.