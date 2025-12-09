49.020.03
ukenru
03:34 PM • 11996 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 15567 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 16642 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 24290 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 44990 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 28219 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 30690 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 40726 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 34395 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 35680 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.6m/s
91%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhotoDecember 9, 08:11 AM • 22750 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 22346 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to MinskDecember 9, 09:24 AM • 18957 views
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is knownDecember 9, 09:55 AM • 21275 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 19455 views
Publications
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish03:34 PM • 11996 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 19615 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 44990 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 16816 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 60851 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
António Costa
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
France
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidays04:25 PM • 1172 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 22467 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 26690 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 63318 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 68878 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Mushrooms
Brent Crude
The Diplomat

Nebenzya at the UN made a cynical statement about why houses, kindergartens, and schools suffer in Ukraine during Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that Ukrainian homes, schools, and kindergartens suffer exclusively due to the placement of Ukrainian air defense systems in residential areas. He made this statement during a UN meeting.

Nebenzya at the UN made a cynical statement about why houses, kindergartens, and schools suffer in Ukraine during Russian attacks

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, cynically stated that houses, schools, and kindergartens in Ukraine, if they suffer, "suffer exclusively due to the placement of Ukrainian air defense in residential areas." Nebenzya made this statement during a UN meeting, UNN reports.

Today, we again heard false claims about alleged targeted strikes by your Russian forces on Ukrainian civilian objects, although everyone in Ukraine knows that houses, schools, kindergartens, if they suffer, suffer exclusively due to the placement of Ukrainian air defense in residential areas.

- said Nebenzya.

Recall

Russia attacked Ukraine with 110 drones overnight, 84 of which were shot down or suppressed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
United Nations
Ukraine