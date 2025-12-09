Nebenzya at the UN made a cynical statement about why houses, kindergartens, and schools suffer in Ukraine during Russian attacks
Kyiv • UNN
Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, cynically stated that houses, schools, and kindergartens in Ukraine, if they suffer, "suffer exclusively due to the placement of Ukrainian air defense in residential areas." Nebenzya made this statement during a UN meeting, UNN reports.
Today, we again heard false claims about alleged targeted strikes by your Russian forces on Ukrainian civilian objects, although everyone in Ukraine knows that houses, schools, kindergartens, if they suffer, suffer exclusively due to the placement of Ukrainian air defense in residential areas.
