$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
Exclusive
06:57 PM • 5628 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
06:48 PM • 10270 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
06:36 PM • 10154 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 13561 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 16246 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 15779 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 19497 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
December 29, 11:59 AM • 20964 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 20945 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 37348 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
4m/s
85%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 25111 views
Hyundai cannot buy back its former plant in Russia due to the war in Ukraine - ReutersDecember 29, 01:27 PM • 8264 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 11935 views
Lavrov stated that Ukrainian drones attacked Putin's residence: he threatened a retaliatory strike and a review of Russia's negotiating positionDecember 29, 03:44 PM • 5276 views
Trump announced a strike on a "large target" in Venezuela - BloombergDecember 29, 03:59 PM • 7492 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 25186 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 27417 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 38493 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 146393 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 189940 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Benjamin Netanyahu
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Israel
Kostiantynivka
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 11988 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 26968 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 37121 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 47637 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 146391 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Film
Forbes
WhatsApp

In Luhansk hospitals, medical care is provided by untrained students - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

In temporarily occupied Luhansk, first-year medical students are being recruited as junior medical personnel due to a staffing crisis. This creates risks for patients, as the students lack basic knowledge.

In Luhansk hospitals, medical care is provided by untrained students - CNS

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, first-year medical students are being recruited to work as junior medical personnel. This is due to a staffing crisis, which creates risks for patients. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the staffing crisis in medicine is being attempted to be covered by students without basic training. The so-called Minister of Health of the occupied Luhansk region, Natalia Pashchenko, publicly announced the launch of a corresponding program.

First-year medical students are being recruited to work in hospitals as junior medical personnel, presenting it as an "early career start" and "seamless entry into the profession." In practice, this means that medical care is provided to the population by people who have just started their studies and do not have basic knowledge of anatomy, physiology, pharmacology, or clinical logic. Formally, it is about practical experience, but in fact, first-year students are used to replace absent personnel in conditions of acute staff shortage

- the post says.

CNR insiders report that in a number of hospitals, such students are involved in procedures that, without proper training, create direct risks for patients.

Control by experienced medical professionals is limited or absent due to overload, and errors related to inexperience become a systemic problem, not isolated cases.

"The occupation administration is trying to disguise the collapse of the medical system with educational slogans. In reality, it is about the exploitation of inexperienced students and the further deterioration of the quality of medical care for the population, which finds itself in conditions of reduced safety and treatment standards," the CNR added.

Recall

A critical shortage of resuscitation equipment, including the absence of breathing bags and cardiac monitors, was found in the main children's clinical hospital of Crimea. The inspection confirmed that the neonatal intensive care unit is on the verge of collapse, and neonatal mortality has increased by 9% in a year.

"DPR" passport doesn't work: occupiers in Donetsk cut people off from medicine - CNS30.11.25, 08:00 • 4086 views

Vita Zelenetska

Health
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast
Crimea