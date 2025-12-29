In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, first-year medical students are being recruited to work as junior medical personnel. This is due to a staffing crisis, which creates risks for patients. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the staffing crisis in medicine is being attempted to be covered by students without basic training. The so-called Minister of Health of the occupied Luhansk region, Natalia Pashchenko, publicly announced the launch of a corresponding program.

First-year medical students are being recruited to work in hospitals as junior medical personnel, presenting it as an "early career start" and "seamless entry into the profession." In practice, this means that medical care is provided to the population by people who have just started their studies and do not have basic knowledge of anatomy, physiology, pharmacology, or clinical logic. Formally, it is about practical experience, but in fact, first-year students are used to replace absent personnel in conditions of acute staff shortage - the post says.

CNR insiders report that in a number of hospitals, such students are involved in procedures that, without proper training, create direct risks for patients.

Control by experienced medical professionals is limited or absent due to overload, and errors related to inexperience become a systemic problem, not isolated cases.

"The occupation administration is trying to disguise the collapse of the medical system with educational slogans. In reality, it is about the exploitation of inexperienced students and the further deterioration of the quality of medical care for the population, which finds itself in conditions of reduced safety and treatment standards," the CNR added.

Recall

A critical shortage of resuscitation equipment, including the absence of breathing bags and cardiac monitors, was found in the main children's clinical hospital of Crimea. The inspection confirmed that the neonatal intensive care unit is on the verge of collapse, and neonatal mortality has increased by 9% in a year.

"DPR" passport doesn't work: occupiers in Donetsk cut people off from medicine - CNS