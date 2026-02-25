Germany will not boycott the opening of the Paralympics due to the participation of Russians and Belarusians. This was stated by Hans-Jörg Michels, President of the German Disabled Sports Association, reports UNN with reference to DW.

Details

According to him, he personally does not support the boycott, because "previous experience has shown that in the end it does nothing for sports."

We condemn the aggressive war, have clearly opposed the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus, and express solidarity with Ukraine. - said Michels.

He added that German representatives "will focus on sports competitions."

Context

Six Russian and four Belarusian athletes were allowed to compete at the Paralympics, under the flags of their respective countries.

For this reason, Ukraine will boycott the opening ceremony of the competitions in the Verona amphitheater. The Czech Republic, as well as Russia's neighbors Finland, Poland, Estonia, and Latvia, joined it.

"The decision cannot be overturned" - IPC issues new statement on Russian and Belarusian participation in the 2026 Paralympics