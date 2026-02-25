$43.300.02
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peace
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Germany will not boycott the opening of the Paralympics due to the participation of Russians and Belarusians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Germany will not boycott the opening of the Paralympics due to the participation of Russians and Belarusians, said Hans-Jörg Michels, President of the German Disabled Sports Association. He explained that a boycott does not yield results, and Germany will focus on sports competitions.

Germany will not boycott the opening of the Paralympics due to the participation of Russians and Belarusians. This was stated by Hans-Jörg Michels, President of the German Disabled Sports Association, reports UNN with reference to DW.

Details

According to him, he personally does not support the boycott, because "previous experience has shown that in the end it does nothing for sports."

We condemn the aggressive war, have clearly opposed the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus, and express solidarity with Ukraine.

- said Michels.

He added that German representatives "will focus on sports competitions."

Context

Six Russian and four Belarusian athletes were allowed to compete at the Paralympics, under the flags of their respective countries.

For this reason, Ukraine will boycott the opening ceremony of the competitions in the Verona amphitheater. The Czech Republic, as well as Russia's neighbors Finland, Poland, Estonia, and Latvia, joined it.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

