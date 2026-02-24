$43.300.02
"The decision cannot be overturned" - IPC issues new statement on Russian and Belarusian participation in the 2026 Paralympics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

The International Paralympic Committee has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the Winter Paralympic Games under their own flags. Ukraine and the Czech Republic have announced a boycott of the Games' opening ceremony.

"The decision cannot be overturned" - IPC issues new statement on Russian and Belarusian participation in the 2026 Paralympics

The International Paralympic Committee firmly insisted on allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the Winter Paralympic Games under their own flags and with their national anthems, a decision that has already drawn criticism and boycott threats. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

"Russian and Belarusian athletes will be able to compete at the Winter Paralympic Games under their own flags and with their national anthems following a decision by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) General Assembly," its president Andrew Parsons said on Monday.

According to the information provided, the IPC allocated 10 joint slots for Russian and Belarusian athletes. Russia received two slots in para-skiing, two in cross-country skiing, and two in snowboarding. Belarus was granted four slots in cross-country skiing.

This decision cannot be overturned by either the Board of Directors or me

– said IPC President Andrew Parsons at a press conference at the Allianz Tower in Milan.

Following the announcement of the decision, Ukraine stated that its team would boycott the opening ceremony of the Games in Milan-Cortina on March 6 in Verona. The Czech Paralympic Committee issued a similar statement in solidarity with Ukraine, and some Polish officials will also refrain from participating.

At the same time, Parsons urged Ukrainian athletes to attend the ceremony.

"We have a message of inclusivity and diversity. We encourage them to participate, but if they don't want to, we respect that," he said.

Recall

The XXV Winter Olympic Games-2026 have concluded, with Ukraine represented by 46 athletes, entering the top 10 eight times. The closing ceremony took place in Verona, Milan, and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Alla Kiosak

