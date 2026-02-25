Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war

$43.260.03
February 24, 06:45 PM • 12028 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 20742 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 17682 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 17623 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 15556 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 15030 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
February 24, 02:55 PM • 15495 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 13652 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 28674 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 14308 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Popular news
Nordic and Baltic leaders condemn Russian aggression and call for a ceasefire - statementPhotoFebruary 24, 09:50 PM • 8480 views
Boris Johnson: Europe and the West are not helping Ukraine enough for a complete victoryFebruary 24, 10:24 PM • 9050 views
Witkoff: no peace agreement can be reached until Ukrainians feel that the war could repeat itselfFebruary 24, 11:31 PM • 10187 views
Russia at the UN Security Council: Europe is not inclined to support trilateral negotiations on resolving the "Ukrainian crisis"February 25, 12:08 AM • 5146 views
Russians are buying real estate near military facilities in Europe - The TelegraphFebruary 25, 12:45 AM • 7954 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 28677 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 39378 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 57271 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 74704 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 77355 views
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 8670 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 13063 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 15575 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 20628 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 29542 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1718 views

Donald Trump stated that the US is "working very hard" to end Russia's war against Ukraine. He also noted that this war would not have happened if he had been president.

Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war

US President Donald Trump mentioned Russia's war against Ukraine during a speech in Congress, noting that the US is "working very hard" to end the war, UNN reports.

We are working very hard to end the ninth war, the killing and slaughter between Russia and Ukraine were 25,000 soldiers are dying each and every month. Think of that. 25,000 soldiers are dying a month. A war which would've never happened if I was president

- Trump said.

He indicated that "as president, I will establish peace where I can, but I will never hesitate to confront threats to America wherever it is necessary."

Trump claimed he prevented nuclear war between Russia and Ukraine05.02.26, 21:07 • 6379 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine