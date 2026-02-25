Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war

US President Donald Trump mentioned Russia's war against Ukraine during a speech in Congress, noting that the US is "working very hard" to end the war, UNN reports.

We are working very hard to end the ninth war, the killing and slaughter between Russia and Ukraine were 25,000 soldiers are dying each and every month. Think of that. 25,000 soldiers are dying a month. A war which would've never happened if I was president - Trump said.

He indicated that "as president, I will establish peace where I can, but I will never hesitate to confront threats to America wherever it is necessary."

Trump claimed he prevented nuclear war between Russia and Ukraine