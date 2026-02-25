Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that the US is "working very hard" to end Russia's war against Ukraine. He also noted that this war would not have happened if he had been president.
US President Donald Trump mentioned Russia's war against Ukraine during a speech in Congress, noting that the US is "working very hard" to end the war, UNN reports.
We are working very hard to end the ninth war, the killing and slaughter between Russia and Ukraine were 25,000 soldiers are dying each and every month. Think of that. 25,000 soldiers are dying a month. A war which would've never happened if I was president
He indicated that "as president, I will establish peace where I can, but I will never hesitate to confront threats to America wherever it is necessary."
