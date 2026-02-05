Trump claimed he prevented nuclear war between Russia and Ukraine

US President Donald Trump stated that he prevented nuclear wars from breaking out around the world between Pakistan and India, Iran and Israel, Russia and Ukraine, reports UNN.

The United States is the most powerful country in the world. I completely rebuilt its armed forces during my first term, including new and many restored nuclear weapons. I also added the Space Force and are now continuing to rebuild our armed forces to a level never seen before. We are even adding battleships that are 100 times more powerful than those that plied the seas during World War I – Iowa, Missouri, Alabama, and others. I prevented nuclear wars from breaking out around the world between Pakistan and India, Iran and Israel, Russia and Ukraine. - Trump said.

In addition, according to Trump, instead of extending the START Treaty "(a poorly concluded agreement by the United States, which, among other things, is grossly violated), it is necessary for our nuclear experts to work on a new, improved, and modernized treaty that can last for a long time."

