Trump claimed he prevented nuclear war between Russia and Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

Donald Trump claims he prevented nuclear wars between Pakistan and India, Iran and Israel, and Russia and Ukraine. He also announced the restoration of the US armed forces, including nuclear weapons, and the creation of the Space Force.

Trump claimed he prevented nuclear war between Russia and Ukraine

US President Donald Trump stated that he prevented nuclear wars from breaking out around the world between Pakistan and India, Iran and Israel, Russia and Ukraine, reports UNN.

The United States is the most powerful country in the world. I completely rebuilt its armed forces during my first term, including new and many restored nuclear weapons. I also added the Space Force and are now continuing to rebuild our armed forces to a level never seen before. We are even adding battleships that are 100 times more powerful than those that plied the seas during World War I – Iowa, Missouri, Alabama, and others. I prevented nuclear wars from breaking out around the world between Pakistan and India, Iran and Israel, Russia and Ukraine.

- Trump said.

Let's add

In addition, according to Trump, instead of extending the START Treaty "(a poorly concluded agreement by the United States, which, among other things, is grossly violated), it is necessary for our nuclear experts to work on a new, improved, and modernized treaty that can last for a long time."

US and Russia to adhere to New START treaty for at least six months during new negotiations - Media05.02.26, 16:48 • 2122 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
US Elections
War in Ukraine
United States Space Force
Israel
Donald Trump
India
United States
Ukraine
Pakistan
Iran