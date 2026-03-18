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Ukraine prepares to build high-speed railway to the border - what stage is the project at

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2226 views

The Ministry of Development has started preparing a feasibility study for a new railway line from Kyiv. The project will be part of Ukraine's integration into the EU transport network.

Ukraine prepares to build high-speed railway to the border - what stage is the project at

Ukraine has advanced with the high-speed rail project between Kyiv and the border, starting the preparation of a feasibility study for the relevant construction together with South Korea, the Ministry of Development reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"A meeting was held at the Ministry of Development with a delegation from the Republic of Korea regarding the preparation of a feasibility study (FS) for the construction of a high-speed railway between Kyiv and the Ukrainian border," the report says.

It is noted that the meeting discussed "the status of the project, further steps to attract consultants, and the development of high-speed rail as part of Ukraine's integration into the EU transport network and recovery."

"We view the development of high-speed rail not just as an infrastructure project, but as an important part of the reconstruction and long-term development of Ukrainian railways, the modernization of the country, and its integration into the European transport space. We are sincerely grateful to the Korean side for their partnership, trust, expertise, and willingness to invest in Ukraine's future," emphasized Deputy Minister Oleksiy Balesta.

Also, as noted, the parties discussed the preparation of the feasibility study and key research issues, including alignment with TEN-T plans, "so that Ukrainian infrastructure can become part of the European transport system."

The Ukrainian side "emphasized its readiness for close coordination and cooperation with partners."

Addition

Last year, the EU presented a plan to connect all European capitals with high-speed rail lines by 2040. This involves expanding existing lines and creating new ones, which will allow trains to reach speeds of over 250 km/h.

Julia Shramko

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