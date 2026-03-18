Zelenskyy arrives in Madrid - what's on the agenda for the visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Spain for a visit, Presidential Press Secretary Serhiy Nykyforov told reporters, UNN reports.

Details

"Today the President is working in Madrid," the press secretary said.

The visit program reportedly includes a visit to a defense enterprise and the signing of Ukrainian-Spanish defense agreements in the presence of the President.

A meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the signing of bilateral documents in the presence of the leaders are also expected.

In addition, a meeting with the Speaker of the Congress of Deputies, Francina Armengol, and the President of the Senate, Pedro Rollán, is planned.

As well as a meeting with King Felipe VI of Spain.

Zelenskyy and Starmer signed a declaration on deepening defense cooperation in London