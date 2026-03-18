IPSO did not give enemy desired result, and he resorts to direct strikes - Sumy recruitment center commented on Russian attack on TCR

The Sumy Regional TCR stated that "Russia's attacks with kamikaze drones on territorial recruitment centers and social support are not an accident, but a deliberate tactic of the enemy," and that the Sumy region TCRs "continue and will continue to perform their tasks." This statement appeared after reports of a hit there, writes UNN.

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"Russia's attacks with kamikaze drones on territorial recruitment centers and social support are not an accident, but a deliberate tactic of the enemy," the Sumy Regional TCR said in a statement.

They emphasized that "not only energy or military infrastructure is under attack, but also a key element of the state's defense capability - the mobilization system." "This is a targeted campaign, the goal of which is obvious - to disrupt the process of replenishing the ranks of the Armed Forces. The enemy is trying to act where, in his opinion, it hurts most: through intimidation, strikes and informational pressure to influence the readiness of Ukrainians to defend the country. But the reality is different. Mobilization is the basis of the state's resilience in war. The only thing that stands between the enemy and Ukraine is the Armed Forces. And the path to them passes through the TCR," the Sumy Regional TCR emphasized.

"Information and psychological operations did not give the enemy the desired result. Therefore, he resorts to direct strikes. However, the TCRs of the Sumy region continue and will continue to perform their tasks. It will not be possible to intimidate Ukrainians. It will not be possible to stop mobilization either. And therefore, it will not be possible to stop the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Sumy Regional TCR emphasized.

Russian drone attacked administrative building in Sumy, injuring people at a bus stop, including a teenager