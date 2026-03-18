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Russian drone attacked administrative building in Sumy, injuring people at a bus stop, including a teenager

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1716 views

An enemy UAV hit a building in the Zarichny district. A 16-year-old boy and a woman were injured, and windows were blown out in nearby high-rise buildings.

Russian drone attacked administrative building in Sumy, injuring people at a bus stop, including a teenager

In Sumy, Russian troops attacked an administrative building with a drone, people at a bus stop were injured, including a teenager, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, and Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, reported on Wednesday on social media, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked an administrative building in the Zarichny district of Sumy with an attack UAV. As a result of the strike on the Sumy community, a minor was injured. A 16-year-old boy was near the impact site.

- Hryhorov reported.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, "the boy was at this public transport stop at the moment of the Russian attack."

He was taken to the hospital with injuries. "Preliminary – minor injuries, there is no threat to his life," Hryhorov said, adding that doctors are providing the necessary assistance.

As the head of the City Military Administration Kryvosheienko clarified, there are more injured people - "as a result of the strike, people who were at a public transport stop were injured." "Among the victims is a 16-year-old child. The injured teenager has been hospitalized. Another injured woman has been taken to the hospital," the head of the City Military Administration said.

In the yard, according to him, windows and balcony blocks were knocked out of 2 residential high-rise buildings located nearby.

Addition

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, almost 50 enemy shellings of 23 settlements in 10 communities were recorded in Sumy region yesterday. In Krasnopillia, as a result of an enemy KAB strike, a 63-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were injured.

Julia Shramko

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