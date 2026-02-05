US and Russia to adhere to New START treaty for at least six months during new negotiations - Media

$43.170.02
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
01:04 PM • 5902 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
10:18 AM • 17768 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 42780 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 23863 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 24266 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 20342 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 13933 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 13760 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19845 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhotoFebruary 5, 05:01 AM • 26502 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhotoFebruary 5, 05:37 AM • 27560 views
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhotoFebruary 5, 07:12 AM • 26263 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 12350 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded12:00 PM • 17673 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 42778 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 59715 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 89660 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 89667 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 128177 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Musician
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Kyiv Oblast
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 5938 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 12395 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 34094 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 19662 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 19261 views
US and Russia to adhere to New START treaty for at least six months during new negotiations - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The US and Russia have agreed to temporarily adhere to the terms of the New START treaty for at least six months. This will occur during negotiations for a possible new nuclear treaty, ensuring stability in nuclear security.

US and Russia to adhere to New START treaty for at least six months during new negotiations - Media

The United States and Russia will agree to temporarily adhere to the terms of the New START treaty for at least six months while negotiations on a possible new nuclear treaty continue. This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, according to UNN.

Details

According to a source familiar with the situation, the practical implications of the agreements will be that both sides – the US and Russia – will continue to comply with the current limitations of the New START treaty during the transitional period.

During these six months, the parties plan to negotiate a possible new agreement in the field of strategic offensive arms.

As noted, temporary adherence to the terms of the treaty should ensure stability in the field of nuclear security during diplomatic consultations.

Recall

The US and Russia agreed to resume high-level military dialogue after a meeting in Abu Dhabi. This decision was made after negotiations between General Alexus Grynkewich and high-ranking officials from Russia and Ukraine.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
United States
Ukraine