US and Russia to adhere to New START treaty for at least six months during new negotiations - Media

The United States and Russia will agree to temporarily adhere to the terms of the New START treaty for at least six months while negotiations on a possible new nuclear treaty continue. This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, according to UNN.

Details

According to a source familiar with the situation, the practical implications of the agreements will be that both sides – the US and Russia – will continue to comply with the current limitations of the New START treaty during the transitional period.

During these six months, the parties plan to negotiate a possible new agreement in the field of strategic offensive arms.

As noted, temporary adherence to the terms of the treaty should ensure stability in the field of nuclear security during diplomatic consultations.

Recall

The US and Russia agreed to resume high-level military dialogue after a meeting in Abu Dhabi. This decision was made after negotiations between General Alexus Grynkewich and high-ranking officials from Russia and Ukraine.