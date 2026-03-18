I have a very bad feeling about the impact of the war in Iran on Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he has a "very bad premonition" about the impact of the war in Iran on the negotiation process to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. He said this in an interview with BBC during talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy urged US President Donald Trump to meet with Keir Starmer to find common ground after Trump's repeated criticism of Starmer. At the time, the American leader reproached the British Prime Minister and most NATO member countries for not providing the US with the expected assistance during the military operation against Iran.

At the same time, Starmer insisted that Britain should not be drawn into a wider war.

I would very much like President Trump to meet with Starmer so that they can develop a common position - Zelenskyy stated.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held their first meeting in London in the format of a strategic dialogue and signed a Declaration on deepening cooperation in the field of security and defense industry.

In addition, Zelenskyy, Starmer, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte held a joint trilateral meeting. Among the key topics were joint arms production and strengthening Ukrainian air defense.