Spain allocates a new €1 billion military aid package to Ukraine, including armored vehicles and ammunition. The two countries also agreed to open a “Unity Center” for Ukrainian immigrants in Spain.
The presidents of Lithuania and Latvia, the prime ministers of Estonia, Spain, and Canada, as well as EU leaders arrived in Kyiv on February 24. They were met at the train station by Andriy Yermak and Andriy Sybiga.
The President of the European Commission announced further support for Ukraine and the need to strengthen the EU's defense. At a meeting in Paris, European leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace based on Ukraine's sovereignty.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Europe wants peace based on international order. The summit in Paris will discuss the war in Ukraine and the European security architecture.
An informal meeting of the heads of government of eight European countries on Ukraine will be held in Paris. The meeting will be attended by EU and NATO leaders, including Macron, Scholz and other senior officials.
The President of Ukraine had a conversation with Pedro Sanchez to deepen bilateral cooperation. Zelenskyy informed about his recent conversation with Trump and discussed initiatives to support Ukrainians.
The Spanish government has approved a reduction in the working week from 40 to 37. 5 hours without changing wages. The proposal must be approved by the parliament, where there are already disagreements over its support.
The Spanish government is planning to introduce a tax of up to 100% on real estate for non-EU residents. This is one of ten measures to address the housing crisis and provide affordable housing for citizens.
Poland's Defense Minister supports the initiative to increase NATO defense spending to 5% of GDP. Warsaw already allocates 4.7% of GDP to defense and calls on other countries to reach this goal within 10 years.
The President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with Pedro Sanchez on strengthening air defense and European integration. The parties agreed to meet in person and discuss the implementation of the bilateral security agreement.
The Spanish government has approved a €10. 6 billion aid package for the regions affected by the floods. The funds will be used to rebuild infrastructure and provide assistance to people in 78 municipalities.
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia visited the flood-affected area of Valencia. Local residents threw mud and stones at them, accusing them of not providing enough help, and the police deployed mounted officers.
The first-ever hurricane with wind speeds of 33. 5 m/s was recorded in western Finland. The disaster left 17,000 homes without electricity, and meteorologists warn of a new cyclone.
The Spanish government sends 5000 military and 5000 police and guardsmen to the Valencia region due to catastrophic flooding. The natural disaster claimed the lives of more than 200 people, destroying homes and infrastructure.
Flash floods in eastern Spain killed 158 people and left dozens missing. The natural disaster destroyed Valencia's infrastructure and flooded agricultural land.
In Spain, a pensioner was sentenced to 18 years in prison for sending explosive packages to government and diplomatic institutions. The targets included the Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Spain, the Ukrainian and US embassies in Madrid, an air force base, and a weapons manufacturer.