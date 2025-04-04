$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10790 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 18806 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58647 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 203436 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 117115 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 382271 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304519 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212829 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243742 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254857 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Persons

Pedro Sánchez

Prime Minister of Spain since 2018
News by theme

Spain will provide one billion euros to Ukraine: what will the money go for and what else was promised

Spain allocates a new €1 billion military aid package to Ukraine, including armored vehicles and ammunition. The two countries also agreed to open a “Unity Center” for Ukrainian immigrants in Spain.

War • February 24, 10:49 PM • 101039 views

The Prime Minister of Spain announced a billion-dollar aid package for Ukraine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine. Support in the amount of €1 billion will be provided in 2025.

War • February 24, 11:11 AM • 22405 views

Leaders of the Baltic States, Spain and Canada arrive in Kyiv on the anniversary of the Russian invasion

The presidents of Lithuania and Latvia, the prime ministers of Estonia, Spain, and Canada, as well as EU leaders arrived in Kyiv on February 24. They were met at the train station by Andriy Yermak and Andriy Sybiga.

Politics • February 24, 06:30 AM • 35806 views

Ukraine deserves peace through strength - von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission announced further support for Ukraine and the need to strengthen the EU's defense. At a meeting in Paris, European leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace based on Ukraine's sovereignty.

War • February 17, 09:38 PM • 49669 views

Summit in Paris: Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez emphasizes the importance of peace for Ukraine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Europe wants peace based on international order. The summit in Paris will discuss the war in Ukraine and the European security architecture.

Politics • February 17, 05:41 PM • 27745 views

Top European leaders arrive at Elysee Palace for meeting on Ukraine

An informal meeting of the heads of government of eight European countries on Ukraine will be held in Paris. The meeting will be attended by EU and NATO leaders, including Macron, Scholz and other senior officials.

War • February 17, 03:34 PM • 54761 views

Zelenskyy discusses conversation with Trump and cooperation with Spanish PM

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with Pedro Sanchez to deepen bilateral cooperation. Zelenskyy informed about his recent conversation with Trump and discussed initiatives to support Ukrainians.

Politics • February 13, 08:32 PM • 24668 views

Spanish authorities approved the reduction of the working week in the country to 37.5 hours

The Spanish government has approved a reduction in the working week from 40 to 37. 5 hours without changing wages. The proposal must be approved by the parliament, where there are already disagreements over its support.

News of the World • February 4, 07:13 PM • 27596 views

Spain prepares 100% real estate tax for buyers from outside the EU

The Spanish government is planning to introduce a tax of up to 100% on real estate for non-EU residents. This is one of ten measures to address the housing crisis and provide affordable housing for citizens.

News of the World • January 14, 07:54 AM • 26027 views

NATO countries will be able to spend up to 5% of GDP on defense only in 10 years - Polish Defense Ministry

Poland's Defense Minister supports the initiative to increase NATO defense spending to 5% of GDP. Warsaw already allocates 4.7% of GDP to defense and calls on other countries to reach this goal within 10 years.

News of the World • January 12, 10:21 AM • 51324 views

Strengthening Ukraine's air defense: Zelenskyy had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Spain

The President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with Pedro Sanchez on strengthening air defense and European integration. The parties agreed to meet in person and discuss the implementation of the bilateral security agreement.

War • December 11, 09:15 PM • 28757 views

The Spanish government has allocated more than EUR 10 billion to help flood-affected regions

The Spanish government has approved a €10. 6 billion aid package for the regions affected by the floods. The funds will be used to rebuild infrastructure and provide assistance to people in 78 municipalities.

News of the World • November 5, 09:18 PM • 19727 views

Spanish royal couple stoned during visit to flood zone

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia visited the flood-affected area of Valencia. Local residents threw mud and stones at them, accusing them of not providing enough help, and the police deployed mounted officers.

News of the World • November 3, 02:15 PM • 25059 views

A hurricane is recorded for the first time in Finland: more than 17 thousand homes are without electricity

The first-ever hurricane with wind speeds of 33. 5 m/s was recorded in western Finland. The disaster left 17,000 homes without electricity, and meteorologists warn of a new cyclone.

News of the World • November 2, 01:17 PM • 22054 views

Spanish Prime Minister admits that too little has been done to combat floods and sends more troops

The Spanish government sends 5000 military and 5000 police and guardsmen to the Valencia region due to catastrophic flooding. The natural disaster claimed the lives of more than 200 people, destroying homes and infrastructure.

News of the World • November 2, 12:35 PM • 23122 views

Flooding in Spain may become the largest in Europe in 50 years: 158 victims already

Flash floods in eastern Spain killed 158 people and left dozens missing. The natural disaster destroyed Valencia's infrastructure and flooded agricultural land.

News of the World • November 1, 06:54 AM • 17164 views

74-year-old Spaniard sentenced to 18 years for sending explosives, including to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid

In Spain, a pensioner was sentenced to 18 years in prison for sending explosive packages to government and diplomatic institutions. The targets included the Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Spain, the Ukrainian and US embassies in Madrid, an air force base, and a weapons manufacturer.

Crimes and emergencies • July 23, 09:10 PM • 21115 views