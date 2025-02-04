Spanish authorities approved the reduction of the working week in the country to 37.5 hours

At a meeting on February 4, the Spanish government approved a reduction in the working week from 40 to 37.5 hours without changing wages. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the relevant executive decree was signed by Spanish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labor Yolanda Diaz, who heads the Sumar party.

This proposal is to live better, work less, and be much more productive and efficient economically - Diaz commented on the government's decision.

The agency notes that the government's proposal to shorten the workweek must now be approved by parliament, where the center-left government of Spanish Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez does not have a clear majority and is forced to balance the demands of several smaller parties.

It is also noted that the Catalan Junts party has already stated that it does not support this proposal.

Meanwhile, the Spanish Confederation of Employers' Organizations (CEOE) claims that the government's proposal will increase the costs of Spanish companies and make them less competitive.

At the same time, the Central Bank of Spain warned that rising labor costs could increase inflation and curb job creation.

