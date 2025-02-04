Spanish authorities approved the reduction of the working week in the country to 37.5 hours

ukenru
Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 98683 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 26956 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113887 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 32891 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108351 views
Publications
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 6248 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12529 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108346 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113883 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138921 views
Actual
Spanish authorities approved the reduction of the working week in the country to 37.5 hours

Spanish authorities approved the reduction of the working week in the country to 37.5 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27219 views

The Spanish government has approved a reduction in the working week from 40 to 37.5 hours without changing wages. The proposal must be approved by the parliament, where there are already disagreements over its support.

At a meeting on February 4, the Spanish government approved a reduction in the working week from 40 to 37.5 hours without changing wages. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the relevant executive decree was signed by Spanish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labor Yolanda Diaz, who heads the Sumar party.

This proposal is to live better, work less, and be much more productive and efficient economically

- Diaz commented on the government's decision.

The agency notes that the government's proposal to shorten the workweek must now be approved by parliament, where the center-left government of Spanish Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez does not have a clear majority and is forced to balance the demands of several smaller parties.

It is also noted that the Catalan Junts party has already stated that it does not support this proposal.

Meanwhile, the Spanish Confederation of Employers' Organizations (CEOE) claims that the government's proposal will increase the costs of Spanish companies and make them less competitive.

At the same time, the Central Bank of Spain warned that rising labor costs could increase inflation and curb job creation.

Spanish Foreign Minister dismisses diplomat who fell asleep during his speech in Madrid02.02.25, 07:20 • 35745 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
cataloniaCatalonia
pedro-sanchezPedro Sánchez
spainSpain

Contact us about advertising