Spanish Foreign Minister dismisses diplomat who fell asleep during his speech in Madrid

The head of the Spanish embassy in Belgium, Alberto Anton, was fired after he took a nap during a meeting of ambassadors in Madrid, where Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares was speaking. This was reported by The Times, according to UNN.

Details

Albares decided to dismiss the ambassador to Belgium after a video appeared on the Internet showing Anton sleeping during an hour-long monologue by the Spanish Foreign Minister at the annual ambassadorial conference.

After the dismissal was made public, the Spanish Diplomats' Association sent Albares a letter demanding that he adhere to "transparency, equal opportunities, merit and ability" in his diplomatic appointments.

Addendum

The Spanish foreign minister was informally dubbed Napoleonchu, or "Little Napoleon," because of his tough work style and frequent dismissals of officials who act without Madrid's approval.

According to the newspaper, Albares dismissed at least seven Foreign Ministry employees because of mistakes or actions contrary to government policy.

For example, Spain's ambassador to Croatia lost his post after writing an article defending the role of King Felipe VI in the country's foreign policy.

And when Queen Elizabeth II died in the UK, Albares forbade the diplomats of the Spanish Embassy to comment on it.

