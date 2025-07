An international team of astronauts successfully returned from the ISS. India, Poland, and Hungary participated in the mission

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule with four astronauts, including NASA veteran Peggy Whitson and representatives from India, Poland, and Hungary, successfully returned to Earth after 18 days on the ISS. For the three countries, this was their first flight to the ISS, and for 65-year-old Whitson, it was her fifth trip to space.