Engine problems delay delivery of record cargo shipment to ISS

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
12:33 PM • 878 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
09:20 AM • 17766 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 28005 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 30270 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 88315 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 107671 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 51982 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 61323 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 99660 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 31372 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
0m/s
95%
749mm
Popular news
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhotoSeptember 17, 03:14 AM • 29518 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of SwedenSeptember 17, 03:37 AM • 47496 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MPSeptember 17, 04:55 AM • 35966 views
Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctionsPhotoSeptember 17, 06:46 AM • 15417 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 34232 views
Publications
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 3234 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 34526 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 88299 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 107659 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 57534 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Roberta Metsola
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
United States
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 33630 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 39321 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 68916 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 66553 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 70905 views
Actual
Financial Times
Buk air defense system
M1 Abrams
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache

Engine problems delay delivery of record cargo shipment to ISS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus XL spacecraft's main engine shut down earlier than expected during two burns needed to raise the spacecraft's orbit. This will prevent it from delivering approximately 5,000 kg of cargo and experimental materials to the International Space Station as planned.

Engine problems delay delivery of record cargo shipment to ISS

A problem with the main engine of Northrop Grumman's Cygnus XL spacecraft will prevent it from delivering approximately 5,000 kg of cargo and experimental materials to the International Space Station as planned on Wednesday, Ars Technica reports, writes UNN.

Details

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, NASA said ground teams were evaluating backup plans that might allow the Cygnus spacecraft to reach the space station, but not on schedule. According to NASA, the problem occurred early Tuesday morning when the spacecraft's main engine shut down earlier than expected during two burns needed to raise the spacecraft's orbit for rendezvous with the ISS.

Officials did not release other details about the engine problem, but all other Cygnus XL spacecraft systems are operating normally, NASA said. The agency said a new arrival date and time at the space station are "under consideration."

The Cygnus XL spacecraft launched on Sunday at 6:11 PM ET (01:11 AM on September 17 in Kyiv) aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, USA. A series of main engine firings was supposed to move the spacecraft from the orbit it was placed in by the Falcon 9 to an orbit matching the ISS altitude.

The mission was scheduled to arrive at the station on Wednesday morning. Unlike SpaceX's crewed and cargo Dragon spacecraft, which dock autonomously at the station, Cygnus was to be captured by the Canadian laboratory's robotic arm. NASA astronaut Jonny Kim was to use the manipulator to capture the Cygnus spacecraft as it flew 9 meters from the complex. The robotic arm would then install the spacecraft on the Unity module's docking port, where it could remain for up to six months.

This is Northrop Grumman's 22nd cargo mission to the space station under a multi-billion dollar commercial cargo contract with NASA. All but one have successfully reached the station. This mission took on greater significance than a typical cargo flight after engineers discovered damage to a Cygnus spacecraft that was scheduled to launch earlier this year.

The damage occurred during the transport of the spacecraft's pressurized cargo module from its manufacturer in Italy. Northrop Grumman hopes to repair the module and launch it on a subsequent flight, but management decided it was faster to move on to the next spacecraft, scheduled for launch this month.

This is the first flight of a larger Cygnus spacecraft model, known as Cygnus XL. The spacecraft is 1.6 meters longer and capable of carrying 33% more cargo than the previous Cygnus variant. With this upgrade, this mission is carrying the largest cargo ever delivered to the ISS by a commercial cargo spacecraft.

The Cygnus spacecraft's main engine runs on a mixture of hydrazine and nitrogen tetroxide. This mixture is hypergolic, meaning the fuel components ignite on contact with each other, which is a key design feature. The spacecraft is equipped with a separate set of less powerful reaction control system engines, which are typically used for small maneuvers and to orient the spacecraft in the correct direction on its way to the ISS.

If the main engine is deemed inoperable, one possible solution to the main engine problem could be to use the less powerful engines to make smoother orbital adjustments for the Cygnus spacecraft to align it with the ISS in the final trajectory segment. However, it is not yet clear how viable this option is.

Unlike SpaceX's Cargo Dragon spacecraft, Cygnus is not designed to return to Earth intact. Astronauts fill it with trash before it departs the ISS, after which the spacecraft heads for a destructive re-entry into the atmosphere over the remote Pacific Ocean. Thus, a problem preventing the spacecraft from reaching the ISS would result in the loss of all cargo on board.

The cargo for this mission, designated NG-23, includes fresh food, equipment for numerous biological and technological demonstration experiments, and spare parts for devices such as the urine processor and space station toilet, to replenish their dwindling supplies on the space station, the publication writes.

SpaceX Crew Dragon successfully undocked from the International Space Station after mission delay18.03.25, 08:03 • 9700 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Dragon 2
SpaceX
Northrop Grumman
NASA
Italy
Falcon 9
Florida